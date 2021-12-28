Virgo, 2022 horoscope by Paolo Fox / Health, love, work: what year will it be?

Virgo, horoscope 2022: what year will it be according to the forecasts of the horoscope Paolo Fox 2022?

It will be a special year for the Virgin, especially at the beginning, as thehoroscope Paolo Fox 2022 to DiPiù Tv. In fact, Jupiter will be in opposition and this could create too many problems. Anything that has been desired for a long time may not give the same stimuli and may no longer be a goal. It will be the Primavera to give a new push with the desire to get involved even in very complicated situations. There will be some interesting news on the job with the possibility that by June one post will be removed to make room for another. August will be the month in which you can also leave room for passions even if without ever overdoing it. Mercury enters the sign and this could lead to the possibility of meeting new nice and nice people. If there has been a disappointment, one must absolutely avoid closing in on oneself, but it would be better to try to find the strength to turn the page and maybe be able to live relationships with greater balance and tranquility. Among the VIPs of this sign we find the well-known actor Pierfrancesco Favino which was the protagonist of a very positive 2021.

We start strong in 2022 for the Virgin in love, I told it inhoroscope Paolo Fox 2022. In fact, already in January there will be a smiling Venus and a helping sun. This may lead some people who are left to take some time to reflect and maybe try to start all over again. Those who have been together for a long time only have logistical problems perhaps concerning their children or an imminent move, but together they can do it. The sign does not change its nature and remains very attentive and dedicated to privacy, trying to avoid taking rash steps. However, this desire to stay stuck is not necessarily understood and accepted by all the people you meet. Someone could ask for something more immediately, putting the mark in difficulty. New stories can be very interesting, but some seem to be more attentive to work at the moment and underestimate the fact that these new “friends” can lead to a bright future. The advice is to try to remain attentive and not to underestimate any type of encounter.

Health, what does Paolo Fox reveal to us in the 2022 horoscope? Resumption in the second half of the year

Let’s turn the page forhoroscope Paolo Fox 2022 and let’s stop on the field of health for the virgin. What awaits us from the new year? How will things go? Pay attention to the month of March where there will be strong agitation, with certain days where there could be a physical decline. After the 21st of the same month it will be important to get back in shape, to try to rebuild physically. You think a little too much and this can lead to wear that is not very easy to manage. From April 15, Mars will be opposite and could lead to hardships that are not very easy to manage. You will have to try to live with relaxation to release the accumulated tension that can be devastating on the body. Among the annoyances that can be highlighted there are migraines which are also caused by the fact that mentally there is too much load. From June we begin to improve with the possibility of overcoming old problems with new treatments. In the second part of the year, therefore, there will be an important recovery, able to give satisfactions and finally close the account with the old rusts that have grieved for a long time.

Work, Paolo Fox horoscope 2022: an important year

2022 will be an important year for Virgo inhoroscope Paolo Fox for the work. However, it becomes essential for the sign to avoid false steps because the last few years have not been easy. If one has felt cast aside, the sign will have the strength to find redemption and turn this moment around. What must be specified is that one must not venture into situations that do not give stimuli. In fact, the sign is able to commit itself only if it is amply motivated. Freelancers up to June could find themselves going through phases that are not exactly clear, with a new stability that will only be evident from June onwards. Those who study, on the other hand, must prepare to avoid sudden unforeseen events with the central part being the densest of obstacles. In every field we are looking for stable commitments that can guarantee the tranquility that one aspires to in life. Despite this, mental serenity remains the first thing and you will continue to refuse choices that you do not love, situations that fail to become as profitable at least as you would like.

