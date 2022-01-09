Virgo and Capricorn love melancholy

The horoscope of the week that goes from 10 to 16 January 2022 sees Venus retrograde in Capricorn which leads to moments of profound introspection of the love life. Here are the predictions sign by sign.

In the’horoscope of the week which runs from Monday 10 January to Sunday 16 January 2022 Jupiter has officially entered the sign of Pisces and this is one of the characteristics of this new year. Venus is still in the sign of Capricorn but has moved into retrograde motion so it apparently moves backwards and brings us second thoughts and greater emotional introspection. Mercury has entered the sign of Aquarius and, he too, will begin his first stop of 2022 in a few days.

Weekly horoscope January 10 -16 2022: the forecasts sign by sign

After the new Moon in the sign of Capricorn on January 2, we are now waiting for the very strong full Moon which, however, will be next Monday, so again for this week the Moon will be waxing: excited, willing, strong and combative.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

The energy and the desire to do are there and how, thanks to Mars in favor but above all to the Moon in your zodiac sign already from Monday. The problem is that, a little more than usual, what you want to do does not raise the question of what the people around you want, or can tolerate. So in short, a despotic little Aries to the rescue, one could say.

Vote 6 and a half but take it easy.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

You really feel like you are living in a moment when standing still is absolutely impossible, so much so that already in the morning you will jump on the spot while brushing your teeth with your feet on the bathroom mat. The energies are too powerful to make room for your beloved idleness and relaxation so step aside all those who have always called you a late procrastinator. Of course, because of Mercury and Saturn that put their beak in it, it is possible that your ideas and your projects are not always very clear but, in any case, unstoppable.

Vote 8 for the turning point in the desire to do.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

The energies will not be your strong point this week but, if you allow yourself to be sprawled on the sofa for a few more days, I’m sure you could convince everyone of the usefulness of a little physical rest to propose great innovative ideas. Indeed, you have the impression that the more you leave room to do what you want without giving yourself any order or pre-established task, the more great thoughts bloom in your head, even if you were the last of the futurists.

Vote 7 but read Lacerba.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

In this situation in which love seems to have slipped to the last places of your priorities, you almost begin to feel even good … Indeed now you realize how are all those people who, unlike you, are able to close emotions and love in watertight compartments as in the bag compartment on a boat. You will even feel the thrill of floating happily as if in an absence of emotional gravity. Enjoy it while it’s there.

Vote 6 and a half and also floats in the tank.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You would really need at least ten more days of vacation because, with Saturn and Mercury both in opposition, any brain activity, including choosing how to dress in the morning to go to the office, will be really tiring. On the other hand, all the planets in Capricorn amplify your desire to be perfect even more so with the cabbage that you are satisfied with trying any temporary solution.

Vote 5 and a half but stop making all these commitments.

Virgo (august 23 – september 22)

Love is the only thing that really matters in life and this week you too can be one of those who subscribe to this affirmation! Of course, all the love you feel will certainly not keep you still on the sofa because the many planets in Aquarius want you to be kicking and resolving even more than usual. I have the impression that strong feelings work a bit like gasoline in the tank of a Formula 1 car.

Vote 8 and a half if sgasi.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You have no time, much less desire, to lose yourself in sentimentality that, too often, you have the feeling that they have made you doubt a little too much and perhaps also made you miss some important opportunity. You are all in one piece these days perhaps also for this prolonged square of Venus that puts your little heart as if it were an Egyptian find in a reliquary. On the other hand, Mars and above all Mercury and Saturn in favor want you to be concrete and productive more than ever. If you place an order, you expect it to be executed immediately, even earlier.

Vote 5 but stop growling.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Confusion reigns supreme in your little head as when you decide to take a lecture at the university of pharmaceutical chemistry but your only background of knowledge on the subject dates back to the manual of the young marmots or, at the most, to the grimoire of the witch’s apprentice. So in short, you may occasionally overestimate yourself or you may have to find yourself revising some decision … All the fault of this Mercury in quadrature. Fortunately, however, you do not lack love …

Vote 6 for love.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Energy, energy and more energy! As a true and excellent sign of fire, new beginnings, like the beginning of a new year, are for you the most powerful moments, those in which you have an immense territory to conquer even if you were Tom Cruise in Rebel Hearts. Indeed, the Moon in favor already on Monday morning seems to be an excellent omen to tell you that everything you want will be easily in your hands, even sooner than you think. Don’t be intimidated by the square of Jupiter which could create some delay!

Vote 7 and a half and I’m.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21)

I told you that in this 2022 you would have rediscovered all the feelings, emotions, entanglements of the heart that for so long you have put a little too much at the bottom of your priority list. Indeed, Venus, which is in its apparent retrograde motion, seems to want you to understand how important it is that it is you who change the order of priorities, especially in the affections. Go ahead for a few moments of melancholy or some remorse but know that you have a lifetime to make up for.

Vote 9 for melancholy, this stranger!

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

How much do you like it when, just like this week, you have the feeling that your ideas have no boundaries and above all that there is no limit to the possibilities. This has always been your power: revolutionary and unstoppable and this week you will prove it even more than usual. Of course, the optimism and the feeling that anything is possible are perfect for this moment when Saturn wants you to be responsible. Don’t forget to make important decisions certainly doesn’t mean making them like everyone else would.

Vote 7 for the revolutionary who has awakened in you.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

You swim in your sea of ​​optimism, happiness and even some small illusions a bit as if you were one of the influencers who spent the Christmas holidays in the natural swimming pool of the Bahamas and who wanted to share all their dives with us, even if they were little mermaids. . Here, you too will show yourself without veils in all your desire to desire, create and live everything intensely.

Vote 9 for the intensity.