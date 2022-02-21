Virgo, horoscope for Monday, February 21, 2022 | Virgo Horoscopes

Virgo, your horoscope tells us that you will express yourself in a very emotional way and using intuition as a powerful tool to be able to adequately say what you want from the depths of your being.
The energy of Aries in your 8th house will be activating these internal changes in a very powerful way, and if you pay attention to the corrections on your person you will be able to quickly evolve certain negative aspects within you.
With the energy of Mars and Venus from your 5th house; You will be full of energy and vitality that will be beneficial to grow and improve emotional or sentimental situations in your life that can improve the way you enjoy those passions that give meaning to your life.
Astral calendar: week of February 21 to 27
With the force of the Stellium made up of Saturn, Mercury and Fortune from your 6th house you will be aware of the mental work and discipline that you need to employ to grow your vitality and you will find ways to learn techniques with which your health can be in order in all times.
With the Stellium made up of Saturn, Mercury and Fortune from your 6th house you will be very disciplined and hard-working and you will generate and produce what you have to do in your work in an excellent way. You will get results far beyond what you imagine.
With the energy of Libra from your 2nd house, you are advised to take great care of the treatment you give to your clients or suppliers, a dignified and fair treatment between you and them can ensure you a lot of income for many years.
With the Sun, Jupiter and Neptune in your 7th house you will generate very strong possibilities to connect in an intimate and romantic way with your partner, this will allow your internal and spiritual connections to be reinforced in very positive ways.
Love: Sagittarius, Aries, Leo
Friendship: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius
Work: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn
Sexual energy: good
Uranus in your 9th house will be the best way to learn new ways of seeing life and adopt intellectual improvements that can help you learn other ways of doing what you currently do but with other perspectives.
