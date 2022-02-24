Virgo thing about Zendaya is that she’s ‘a bit of a control freak’

She is an award-winning actress and a perfectionist. Zendaya is a proud Virgo, even if that means she’s something of a “control freak.” This is what this Euphoria said the actress about her Virgo traits, which sometimes translate to her professional life.

Born on September 1, 1996, Zendaya’s star sign is Virgo.

Emmy Award-Winning Actor Zendaya Attends HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Photo Shoot | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Zendaya is an actor, singer, style icon, and philanthropist. Since his birth date is September 1, he is a proud Virgo and shares a sun sign with celebrities like Beyoncé, Blake Lively, and Keke Palmer.

According to Allure, people with this zodiac sign “are logical, practical and systematic in their approach to life.” They are also known to be perfectionists in most aspects of their lives. That perfectionism sometimes translates to Zendaya’s acting career.

Following her stardom on the Disney Channel, Zendaya landed a lead role on the greatest showman and wonderfully Spider-Man: No Way Home. She became the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

Zendaya thinks she’s “just a little” control freak

During her “73 Questions” segment with Vogue, Zendaya answered questions about her daily routine and even the meaning of her name. The interviewer also asked about the “most Virgo” of Zendaya.

“Ok, now this is going to sound negative, but I’m a bit of a control freak,” Zendaya said with a smile. “Only a little.”

This interview wasn’t the only time Zendaya mentioned her sun sign. When the actress shared photos of her Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya collection, she captioned her Instagram post, “she’s a Virgo.”

“If something isn’t perfect or the best, then I feel like it’s better that I didn’t even do it,” Zendaya said of her Virgo tendencies during an InStyle interview. “I turn something into the worst, even if it was fine. But it’s not right for me.”

Zendaya thinks co-star Tom Holland has some Virgo qualities (even though he’s a Gemini)

He added in the same InStyle interview that one of the reasons he appreciated working with spider man Tom Holland was that even though he’s a Gemini, he has some Virgo-like qualities, especially when it comes to his job.

“Watching him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he’s a perfectionist,” she said. “…I’d make a move, he’d go back to the monitors, look at it and say, ‘I can do better.’ It would be like, ‘Dude. You got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Holland’s birthday is June 1, 1996. That makes this actor’s sun sign Gemini. According to Bustle, these signs are a perfect match for his intellectual compatibility.

Both Gemini and Virgos are “flexible, resilient and [in] they need mental stimulation.” These co-stars publicly became a couple in July 2021, when footage of Zendaya and Holland kissing surfaced.

