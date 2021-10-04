Virtual Beauties: Mila Kunis (Max Payne)

Here we are again with the Virtual Beauties column. The protagonist of today is Mila Kunis, the Mona Sax of the film based on the video game series Max Payne. The film tells the story of Detective Max whose family was killed. The killer was never discovered and Max hasn’t found peace since. Trying to conduct a personal investigation one evening he runs into Natasha Sax, who is found murdered the next day. Max is charged with murder and his position escalates when his cop friend Alex Balder is also killed. From that moment begins his escape and the attempt to discover the perpetrator of the murders, all connected. Together with him he will also investigate Natasha’s sister, Mona Sax. The film closes with the unveiling of the murders, from the Payne family to that of Alex Balder; who killed them was a former colleague of Max Payne, BB Hensley, in an attempt to cover up his shady business with a synthetic drug called Valkiria, with devastating effects. Max eventually gets his revenge by killing BB himself.

Milena Markovna “Mila” Kunis is a Ukrainian naturalized American actress and voice actress. He was born in August 1983 in the then Soviet Ukraine; daughter of Jewish parents emigrated with her family in 1991 to the United States, arriving in the city of Los Angeles. The following year her father enrolled her in an acting school, where she began her acting career (there she met her agent). In 1997 participates in the auditions of the show That 70’s Show: although these were only open to adults, Mila still managed to get a small role despite being 14 years old. He thus became famous to the small screen audience. He participated in other TV shows with small roles and extras, such as Walker Texas Ranger, Seventh Heaven and Baywatch. Maxim put her on the list of the 100 sexiest women. Other films are The Black Swan, Friends of the Bed, Ted, The Great and Powerful Oz.