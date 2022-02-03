Virtual fitness: what the training of the future will be like between VR and avatars

The pandemic has given a sudden acceleration to the sector which is now experimenting with new frontiers

It is undeniable that the historical period we are still going through has changed the training paradigm. During the lockdown, and for long periods afterwards, do-it-yourself training at home it has become the only way to regain a moment of physical activity which is also useful for disposing of the toxins of tension. Thus a series of start-ups were born that rode the wave and, in fact, created an alternative to the classic workout in the gym. And, with the exponential speed of progress, training and virtual reality have come closer and closer.

MORE AND MORE VR – According to a series of research conducted on the main international newspapers in the sector, in fact, the world of fitness is and will be increasingly characterized by virtual reality. The first confirmations come from Research Dive, an information portal on which space is given to the virtual fitnesswhich differs from online because, in this specific case, the workouts involve the use of virtual reality. The business unit will reach $ 60 billion by 2027 with a CAGR (an indicator that measures the pace of growth) of 33.5% over the next 5 years. From the market to social networks, the step is short, with the hashtag #virtualfitness which on Instagram has 204 thousand dedicated contents. Beyond the importance of numbers, virtual reality emerges within a scenario in which, according to a study by the South West News Service agency reported by the magazine The List7 out of 10 Americans (72%) see the gym as an outdated concept and 50% of them are increasingly inclined to carry out physical activity within the home.

from the cinema to the gym – A question now arises spontaneously: under which forms and devices virtual reality comes into play to support enthusiasts who want to stay healthy through alternative ways to the classic gym? The answer is served by Hollywood Reporter: in this case we are talking about a unique platform of its kind thanks to strategic partnerships with choreographers and screenwriters from the world of cinema. In fact, on the occasion of the launch of a film or a TV series, sessions are organized “Virtual training” adapted according to the theme or the reference topic of the shooting in progress. It’s still, GlobeNewswire highlights a further program designed for older subjects, who can train, both physically and mentally, and, at the same time, interact with others through the shared training experience.

the role of avatars – In addition to the individual portals, the avatar they play an increasingly central and significant role during this purely virtual historical phase: in this regard Popular Science talks about an experiment carried out by a series of experts at the latest edition of the CHI – Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, which is the most prestigious series of academic conferences in the field of human-computer interaction. For the occasion, the participants rode on exercise bike in three different sessions, during which, thanks to virtual reality headsets, they turned into avatars inside a immersive fitness room. The researchers, to ensure even more precision, have achieved avatar of three different musculature in such a way that each person could make the athletic effort, wearing a different digital body between one session and another: the experiment showed that the best results were obtained from participants who used avatars with more defined musculature. These subjects, in fact, completed the intense more easily virtual workout to which they were subjected compared to when the sporting activity was carried out with less developed digital copies.

in Italy – Staying on the avatar theme, the innovative features of the “digital twins” generated by stand out IgoodI, the first Italian avatar factory is one of the few companies in the world specializing in the creation of photorealistic 3D avatars: the company firmly believes in the evolution of the fitness universe through the use of virtual reality. “The world of fitness – like most of the operating sectors – he explains Billy Berlusconi, founder of IgoodI – is evolving and virtual reality can be the passepartout to keep up with the times and satisfy the requests of individual enthusiasts, who require ever more precise and detailed physical data and feedback “. The effectiveness of the avatars is also highlighted by the expert Riccardo Gaettia professional personal trainer with over twenty years of experience in the industry, who gives his opinion on the future of “Virtual coaching”. “The pandemic has substantially accelerated the confidence that operators in the fitness sector and customers have in technology – says Gaetti – Virtual services, over the years, can even become an opportunity for fitness centers both in terms economic and to support individual enthusiasts. The introduction of avatars, together with the explosion of virtual environments, will certainly bring benefits, certainly, from the point of view of anamnesis and remote measurements“.

