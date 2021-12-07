Virtual land in the metaverse dominates NFT sales

Looking at last week’s sales figures from NFT and Metaverse, demand for digital land shows no signs of diminishing in what is already a very speculative market.

According to the data reported by the NonFungible platform, NFT sales of over $ 300 million have been processed in the last week. Of that figure, nearly a quarter went to digital land in The Sandbox.

For the past seven days The Sandbox generated a total volume of $ 70.5 million through the sale of 4,433 assets, making it the Metaverse collection that raised the most money.

Although Decentraland ranked second in total volume traded – $ 6.6 million in volume with 399 assets – the Ethereum-based virtual world boasts the highest sales in the past week, from 50,000 MANA ($ 220,000) to 225,000 MANA ($ 758,250).

In the same period CryptoVoxels processed approximately $ 650,000 in volume with 81 assets, Somnium Space $ 492,000 with 40 assets, and SuperWorld $ 227,600 with 506 assets. All the more expensive exchanges represented virtual lands.

The Metaverse represents an immersive virtual reality experience that leverages blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to pay for and own digital items.

According to DappRadar, $ 106 million worth of land in the Metaverses was sold to more than 6,000 traders last week. “Without a doubt, the lands of the Metaverses are the next big hit in the NFT industry. Producing record numbers and constantly rising NFT prices, virtual worlds are the new flagship asset in the crypto space.”, DappRadar said in a blog post.

In June, a virtual real estate investment firm broke the record on Decentraland for the most expensive digital land ever sold: $ 913,000 for 259 lots.

On the NFT Opensea marketplace, both The Sandbox and Decentraland have firmly held the first and second place in the rankings in the last week.