Virtual payment cards come to Android and Chrome to make your purchases more secure

This is how the virtual payment cards that will arrive in Chrome from this summer will work.

Google has a plan to prevent your credit or debit card You may be at risk when making a purchase online: hide your number.

During Google I/O 2022, the company has announced the arrival of the virtual cards to Android and Chrome. Thanks to them, it will be possible to use card numbers different from the physical cardin order to always keep it safe.

To develop this feature, Google has worked with some of the most popular credit and debit card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. As announced by the company, the first users to be able to use this function will be residents of the United States.

The operation is simple: at the time of make a purchase online on Android or Chrome, it will be possible to use the virtual cards function to replace actual card number for that of a virtual card generated by the system developed by Google.

In addition to the extra layer of security provided by this measure, the use of virtual cards should translate into a faster and more agile shopping experiencesince it will not be necessary to enter the CVV code or the expiration date of the card.

Any user who wants to use this feature can check if their cards are compatible through pay.google.com. It is also expected that the function will be available on iOS devices sooner or later.

