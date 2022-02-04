Virtual properties for sale in the Metaverse: there is already a boom in purchases

The future will be marked in an increasingly important way by the Metaverse. Sales of virtual real estate are already booming

A real jolt that of the Metaverse, which has literally upset the speeches about the tech sector and the future that awaits us. Mark Zuckerberg announced a few months ago a total rebranding of Facebook which, in the next few years, will focus heavily on this completely new technology and on the so-called Web3.

Although we are talking about a reality that is still immature and yet to be formed, there are already phenomena that are taking hold and that do not seem to want to stop. According to a report published by the analysis agency Metametric Solutions, the sale of real estate on digital would already be skyrocketing.

Metaverso, many properties for sale on digital

They would be over 500 i million dollars circulated in 2021 for the purchase of real estate in the Metaverse. A figure destined to double by the end of 2022, according to a report published by the specialized analysis agency Metametric Solutions. We are actually talking about a still unknown market, but which is already leading to the birth of phenomena to be studied. Estimates speak of a turnover that will break through 1 billion dollars in a short time. The industry’s annual growth rate will be equal to 31% between 2022 and 2018 when, theoretically, the Metaverse will have already changed the lives of all of us.

At the moment, the sales boom is mainly due to the operations of large companies. For example, Tokens.com has already raised funding for 16 million dollars related to the purchase of buildings and land. The goal for the future will be to host fashion stores and events, as well as retail. Several agreements have already been signed in this regard, and certainly there will be many others in the home straight.