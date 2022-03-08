virtual Seville vs real Seville

Polyphony’s driving game was released a few days ago on PS5 and PS4.

Gran Turismo 7’s photo mode is already leaving us with some spectacular images, which are especially a delight for motor enthusiasts. With the game already in the hands of fans, there are many who are showing their achievements on social networks with the new driving game of PolyphonyDigitaltaking the best photos of their cars in settings as beautiful as the city ​​of Seville.

Our friend Nacho Requena, director of Manual Magazine, surprised us just a few days ago with these screenshots taken in Gran Turismo 7 that showed the streets of Seville, and our editor Manuel Buzón went out to the streets of Seville to take his own photos to compare reality and videogame. And this is the result.

“The first stop for these photos is Calle Alemanes, located in the heart of Seville’s old town,” says Manuel. “So called because it was the place chosen by merchants of German origin to display their stalls and carry out their transactions, the mythical street is recreated in detail in Gran Turismo 7, to the point of preserving elements as characteristic as the Bar Gonzalo, which makes corner in this photograph”.

How do you get this realistic effect? The photo mode introduced in Gran Turismo Sports on PS4 used predefined images of real scenarios on which the car in turn was “placed”, which was then, through image processing, integrated with that background. Gran Turismo 7 improves on that technology by making the vehicle and background feel more connected using reflections, lighting and other details that give the scene a great realism.

“Under the shadow of ‘Las Setas’ in Seville is the Mercado de la Encarnación, whose name inherits from the square in which the already mythical wooden structure of the city is located; one of the most controversial projects in recent history of the city for its commitment to making the square an Oasis of modern architecture among centuries-old monuments; a perfect place to show off the most atypical prototypes of the Polyphony title”, continues Manuel Buzón.

As we told you in our Gran Turismo 7 review, the new Polyphony Digital for PlayStation 5 and PS4 “is the most complete game in the series.” With plenty of single player content, and Sports’ powerful multiplayer adapted to its new features, it’s an ideal car for any motorsport enthusiast.

