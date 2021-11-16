Virtual Summit between Biden and Xi, tension over Taiwan – World

A new wave of tension weighs on the situation in the Taiwan Strait because the island’s authorities have repeatedly tried to “trust the United States for independence” and some people in the US intend to “use Taiwan to control China”. This trend, President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe Biden during their virtual summit, “is very dangerous: it’s playing with fire and getting burned. We are patient about reunification,” Xi added in the Xinhua news agency report. , but if the separatist forces were to break through the red line, we will have to take decisive measures. “

The United States strongly opposes any unilateral effort to change the status quo in Taiwan and undermine peace and stability in the area. Joe Biden said this in the virtual face-to-face with Xi Jinping, according to reports from the White House. Biden also expressed concern about the human rights situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.