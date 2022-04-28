Virtual wallet scams are becoming more common

One of the most pressing problems facing the cryptocurrency ecosystem is the wave of scams and fraud. It is estimated that up to 50% of confirmed fraud cases in banking and the digital financial environment, globally, originate from mobile devices, according to data from BioCatch, a company specializing in behavioral biometrics. In addition, they consider that it is very likely that this percentage will continue to increase at the same time that the use of banking on mobile devices increases.

In fact, in Spain, banking entities and neighboring companies have observed that, during 2021, there were more attacks on the mobile channel than in previous years, a trend that seems to be repeating itself during 2022, with some victims reporting two out of three fraudulent attacks targeting mobile banking customers.

According to trends detected by the company, the most common fraud in this context occurs when cybercriminals try to access a bank account through a browser or an app, with stolen credentials often through social engineering techniques.

93% of consumers used one or more digital payment methods in 2021. In this context, online banking fraud tools and tactics have been successfully adapted in the mobile environment, including remote access tools, bots, malware, social engineering fraud techniques, and theft of personal information and credentials.

To carry out this type of attack, psychological manipulation techniques are used so that users reveal confidential information or carry out any type of action that could benefit cybercriminals.

In a Social Engineering attack, a bona fide user is making a fully authorized transfer under the influence of a cybercriminal. These types of attacks are very difficult to detect, since the user and the device are real and the cybercriminals who orchestrate them know how to avoid the usual anti-fraud solutions.

Something similar is happening in the crypto world. Global Cryptocurrency Crime Had a Record Year in 2021according to a recent report by Chainalysis it was found that scammers took USD 14,000 million in cryptocurrencies last year. This represents nearly double the $7.8 billion in loot made by cybercriminals in 2020. This was replicated in the DeFi world, where cryptocurrency transfers from illegal digital wallets to DeFi platforms skyrocketed nearly 2,000% between 2020 and 2021 alone. , according to research from Chainalysis. Although embezzlement may be on the decline, the use of cryptocurrencies and DeFi networks is on the rise. Specifically, Chainalysis found $8.6 billion in cryptocurrency transferred from illicit wallets to these services in 2021.

An illustrative case is the recent hacking of Bored Ape Yacht Club. The hackers took around $3 million in NFT after hacking into Instagram account which belongs to the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Once they had access, the hackers put a post online that linked to a cloned version of the official BAYC website and included an offer of free crypto tokens. Anyone who tried to claim the free tokens by authenticating and connecting their digital wallets to the fraudulent site instead gave hackers free rein to access and transfer their NFTs and other crypto assets.

