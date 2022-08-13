Virtuality San Juan:Optha RV, the star development in vision medicine

It is a project born from virtuality from the hand of the systems analyst, Claudius Dimonasa man from Buenos Aires who participated in the previous edition of this fair and there, the ophthalmologist from San Juan, Juan Carlos Rocco, He exposed the need for more rapid vision studies. This is a star undertaking where science and virtual reality gave a technological fruit of great value when it comes to increasing the prevention of vision pathologies hand in hand with these two specialists.

Optha RV works at the San Juan Myopia Center.

“The test is done in 10 minutes and it is not necessary for a specialist to run it. At the end of the consultation, the person can leave with their result in hand”, said Johana from the stand of the fair, organized by SECITIlocated at the San Martin Station.

Johana, who is the secretary of the San Juan ophthalmological institution, did numerous quick and free ophthalmological tests during the Virtuality San Juan, explained: “Through the virtual reality helmet, visual acuity can be detected, the degree of color blindness measured and a field visual magnification of the person especially to detect malformations in the optic nerve.