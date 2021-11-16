Virtus Bologna imposes itself in the EuroCup derby against a never tame Venice

In an all-Italian showdown, in the fifth round of Group B EuroCup, Virtus Segafredo Bologna beat Umana Reyer Venezia with a score of 90-84. Both teams had already faced each other in national competitions during the season: the bianconeri had prevailed in the semifinal of the Italian Super Cup for 72-71 and in the championship round played at Taliercio, which ended 65-84 always in favor of the Bolognese. This time in the European showcase, as mentioned, Sergio Scariolo’s team beat that of Walter De Raffaele and interrupt their own negative streak of two consecutive defeats (away from home with Buducnost and at home with Valencia). Bologna also ahead of 20 points in the middle of the third quarter is recovered up to -3 signed by Daye, but the talent and the class of Hervey and Teodosic close the accounts. 90-84 the final.

Starting quintets: Virtus Bologna with: Pajola and Teodosic in the role of guards, Weems in the small forward, Hervey in the large forward and Sampson under the scoreboards. Reyer Venezia starts with Stone, Tonut and Michele Vitali externally and as long Brooks together with Watt. Heavy absences on both sides: the hosts have to give up Marco Belinelli; today underwent surgery due to post-traumatic bursitis in his right elbow. The long-term residents Awudu Abass and Ekpe Udoh are also absent. The guests, on the other hand, still lacking their captain Michael Bramos and by technical choice Vasilis Charalampopoluos now with their suitcases ready and leaving the lagoon.

First quarter

Virtus has a good start thanks above all to Hervey (6-2 at 3 ‘), but Venezia quickly finds the way to the basket with an inspired Michele Vitali who puts in eight stitches (10-10 at 5’). The home team extends to (22-12 at 9 ‘) again thanks to Hervey and the newcomers Alexander and Cordinier. Tarik Phillip unlocks the Umana with a triple; the last points are still put by the French Cordinier in acrobatics to close the first fraction at 24-15.

Second quarter

The gold-grenades, in attack, rely on the talent of Austin Daye, but it is not enough to stop Cordinier who continues to hurt the lagoons (27-20 at 12 ‘). The formation of De Raffaele files the disadvantage thanks to the first points of Watt who packs a 2 + 1 and little goes to impact with two free throws scored for the (27-27 at 14 ‘). The Venetian partial stretches to 14-3 thanks to an excellent Watt that brings his team forward for the first time by two lengths, but Hervey finds in an amen four consecutive points that restore oxygen to Virtus, (31-29 at 16 ‘) . Tempers heat up and Austin Daye is sanctioned an unsportsmanlike foul, with Segafredo immediately capitalizing with consecutive Teodosic, (40-31 at 18 ‘). The guests get points only from Phillip, while on the opposite side Teodosic suffers a foul by Stone in a shot from over the arch: from the line the Serbian scores all three free throws that are worth 45-35 when there is less than a minute to go. interval. Vitali sets the last basket with which the first twenty minutes close at 45-37.

Third fourth

We return to the field after the long interval with a lightning 6-0 partial signed by Pajola, Jaiteh and Hervey, but above all a very solid defense that does not allow Venice to score until Watt’s basket after almost four minutes of play, all seasoned immediately by the bomb of Weems and that of Hervey for 57-39 at 24 ‘. The partial in favor of the bianconeri is extended up to 14-2 forcing De Raffaele to timeout. At -20 Reyer finds Watt’s basket, while Tonut is still at zero points trapped by Pajola and Cordinier. Once again the Umana goes and looks for Michele Vitali who slips his third triple of the evening for (61-46 at 17 ‘). Another five points arrive in a row from the lagoons who in some way give hope to the Venetians, but Bologna finds the energy by keeping the opponent at a distance (65-52 at 28 ‘). In the last minute of the third period, Daye of pure talent puts the points of -10, the last points are of Alexander on one side and Echodas on the other for 69-59.

Fourth quarter

It opens again with a bomb by a sensational Vitali to which Hervey responds. Score on (72-64 at 32 ‘) thanks to Brooks’ free throws. It is the former Olimpia Milano who brings his team back to -3. Almost suddenly a match that seemed closed reopens, but Teodosic explains basketball by forcing Watt to the fifth foul (77-69 in the 34th minute). Two bombs by Sanders and a play by Teodosic further ignite the game with Daye immediately after finding the -3. Scariolo tries the internal game and with Jaiteh draws the points for 83-76 at 3’20 “from the final siren. Venice also loses Stone for the fifth foul and De Raffaele plays with four small ones for a couple of possessions, while Daye places the bomb of -3, but Hervey responds well with a basket resting on the glass, 86-81 at 1’14 ” from the end. In the last few moments a little bit of everything happens, but Milos Teodosic takes care of sending the credits of the match to little use yet another triple from Vitali: the last basket is put by Pajola. 90-84 the final.