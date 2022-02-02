VIRTUS DECIMATED AND DEFEATED BY BUDUCNOST: 62-68 – BOLOGNABASKET

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – BUDUCNOST PODGORICA 62-68 (13-19, 30-34; 47-50)

A decimated Virtus – out of four players between injuries and Covid – moving for defensive application, but ultimately defeated by Buducnost. The bianconeri did theirs, trying to lower the pace as much as possible and to play an “80s” game, but they never scored by three (4/26). Nevertheless, a point-to-point final was reached, in which, however, the errors from the line weighed down, two by Weems and two by Cordinier. Segafredo comes out with a very high head, but it is the guests who take the two points and a heavy 2-0 in the direct match.

Report: Segafredo without Teodosic, Hervey, Belinelli and Sampson, guests with Cobbs present despite a strange vaccination situation (he would have made one not recognized in Italy) and having arrived in Bologna by car, instead of by plane with his companions.

Virtus immediately tries to lower the pace, and starts well with an excellent Jaiteh. However, Perry’s entry shakes Buducnost, who scores a 12-2 run and closes the first quarter ahead: 13-19.

The guests arrive at +8 (15-23), before Mannion and Alexander hit three 3s after an initial 0-9. Popovic, however, puts three triples in a row to keep his team ahead. Segafredo reacts with the defense and an excellent Jaiteh, and in the middle she is down 30-34.

After the break, Segafredo still raises the quality of defense, with even sections of the zone. Overtaking arrives (47-44) with two flying baskets by Cordinier. The fourth quarter final, however, still belongs to the guests: two triples and 47-50 in the 30th minute.

Last quarter: the three-man basket continues to remain a utopia (3/22 at one point), and the guests return to +9 (47-56), and soon after also to +11 (51-62). Failing to open the box, Segafredo goes under by Jaiteh and Weems, who, however, makes a very heavy 0/2 from the line. But that’s not all, because Alibegovic scores “goals” with the triple of -4, and shortly after Jaiteh crushes the -2. At 1’23 Cordinier fouls Seeley’s triple which is 3/3: 60-65. Do it on Cordinier, who does 1/2. The guests make a mistake, again foul on Cordinier at 40 “: still 1/2, and so when Cobbs puts the place in the end credits roll. It ends: 62-68.

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – BUDUCNOST PODGORICA 62-68 (13-19, 30-34; 47-50)

VIRTUS: Weavers 2; Cordinier 16; Mannion 5; Pajola 5; Alibegovic 4; Ruzzier 0; Jaiteh 19; Alexander 3; Ceron NE; Barbieri NE; Weems 8. All. Scariolo

BUDUCNOST: Cobbs 8; Atic 9; Sehovic NE; Micov 7; Barovic 0; Seeley 5; Tarolis 2; Nikolic 0; Jagodic-Kuridza 3; Popovic 23; Reed 3; Perry 8. All. Dzikic

(photo Virtus Pallacanestro)