Virtus Fortitudo 76-70, the derby is Juventus – Sport – Basketball

Bologna, 19 December 2021 – The derby 111 of the history of Basket City. At the Segafredo Arena the Virtus 76-70 is imposed on one Fortitudo strong-willed. The bianconeri win but honor to a Fortitudo that had the determination to remain attached until the end of the challenges, putting in difficulty Belinelli and teammates and proving to deserve much more than the current position in the standings. Hot weather (video) immediately on the pitch and in the stands, like any self-respecting derby and which, despite the Covid-19 regulations, brings about 5100 spectators to pavilion 37 of the Fair (photo). Scariolo appears on the pitch with Pajola, Teodosic, Weems, Alibegovic, Sampson; Martino responds with Durham, Feldeine, Aradori, Charalampopoulos, Groselle (video).

First quarter

The beginning of challenges is all black and white. Pajola, Teodosic and Sampson and Virtus are ready to go forward 7-0 after 1’38 ”of play with Martino already forced to call time. Virtus touches +9 on 12-3, then gradually Fortitudo also enters the field and with Durham and Groselle gets closer. At 5 ‘the bianconeri ahead 14-10. Feldeine brings the Effe back to -2 on 14-12 at 1’24 “from the first stop with Scariolo who, after having already rotated 9 effects in the first quarter, asks for time. At the sound of the siren in the first quarter, Feldeine’s triple launches the Fortitudo ahead 19-20.









Second quarter

There triple by Alexsander opens the partial that sees Jaiteh dominate under the scoreboards and launch the Bianconeri again ahead 30-22, on 15 ‘after a 10-2 break, propitiated by Belinelli’s triple. Fortitudo responds with Feldeine, infallible from long distance, but the long quintet of Virtus suffers with Scariolo who at times fielded Tessitori and Sampson at the same time. It is the exes who ignite the fourth quarter finale with Aradori which brings Effe back in the wake and Belinelli who pushes it back to -3 on 38-35 with which you go to the interval.

Third fourth

The resumption of the game is characterized by the duel between Sampson and Groselle. Virtus loses Sampson through injury but above all the plot of their game, with Teodosic nervous and the team unable to break free. Aradori thus signs the new Fortitudo advantage, extended to 41-45 at 24 ‘from Benzing’s basket. Belinelli tries, but Durham and Aradori immediately respond for the +8, 43-51 biancoblù. In the moment of difficulty Scariolo finds in Ruzzier and Alexander the weapons to undermine the defense of Fortitudo. Weems ‘basket brings Virtus forward 55-53 at 29’. At the last break Virtus forward 57-55.









Last quarter

The head between Virtus and Fortitudo continues in the fourth set. Aradori brings the biancoblu back forward, Ruzzier and Belinelli respond in front of the bianconeri. Yet another triple from Feldeine brings everything back in perfect equality at 65-65. Another triple and extra shot by Aradori is worth 69-69 in the 35 ‘. A real extra begins in which the game is decided. At 37 ‘Jaiteh unlocks the score from the line, Groselle is instead 0 on 2 on the other side. He scores only from the line and Durham at 38 ‘1 on 3. Teodosic’s triple at 1’22 “ he smacks of liberation for the Juventus audience by pushing the Fortitudo back to -4, 74-70. Groselle continues to fight again from the line making 0 out of 2 again. Jaiteh’s support widens to +6 with the gap now unbridgeable for a Fortitudo that yields with the honor of arms.

The match report

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 76 – FORTITUDO KIGILI BOLOGNA 70

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA: Pajola 4, Teodosic 8, Weems 5, Alibegovic 3, Sampson 9; Tessitori 6, Belinelli 12, Ruzzier 9, Jaiteh 10, Alexander 10, Ceron ne, Barbieri ne. Herds Scariolo.









FORTITUDO KIGILI BOLOGNA: Durham 12, Feldeine 17, Aradori 20, Charalampopoulos 2, Groselle 10; Benzing 4, Borra 5, Gudmundsson, Procida, Mancinelli ne, Manna ne, Zedda ne. Herds Martino.

Referees: Lanzarini, Borgioni, Valzani.

Notes: partial 19-20, 38-35, 57-55.

Two-pointers: Virtus 17/37; Fortitudo 16/36.

Three-pointers: 10/30; 11/36.

Free throws: 12/17; 5/13. Rebounds: 52; 39.