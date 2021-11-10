Virtus spoils the +21 of the second quarter and bows in the final: Valencia wins at PalaDozza

Second knockout in a row in the EuroCup for Sergio Scariolo’s Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Touched +21 with 7/9 from 3 in the second quarter, Sergio Scariolo’s team allows the return to Valencia, which in the final puts their nose ahead with Prepelic.

96-97 the final

FIRST FOURTH

Sassaiola Virtus with 33 points in the quarter, 4/5 from 3. 11 from Kyle Weems, 5/6 from 2. Valencia at -10, 7 from Van Rossom but also 3 turnovers.

SECOND FOURTH

Virtus who reaches +21 at 46-25 (13 minutes) thanks to the 11-0 partial of the first 2 ‘, Valencia starts from an 8-0 and returns to 57-45 at the end of the first half. Weems at 20, Virtus who closes 7/12 from 3 after hitting 7/9, 10 for Van Rossom.

THIRD FOURTH

Valencia changes, and not just a little, the cards on the table, which goes up to 75-70 at the last minute. Prepelic and Van Rossom are the lungs of the comeback, but Pradilla also leaves his mark. Mannion at 5 ” supports the 79-72. 25 by Weems.

FOURTH FOURTH

Heart Valencia, who comes forward with a triple from Dubljevic when he enters the last 2 ‘of play. Teodosic replies, the Montenegrin center is 1/2 from the line and is 88-88 at 1.17. Teodosic invents a basket in the low post, Prepelic comes out of the blocks and at 52 ” again Valencia ahead. Short Weems from distance, Pajola flies off the offensive rebound but commits a foul. Lopez makes 2/2 for 90-93 at 35 ”. Short triple by Teodosic, and Valencia in the line, 2/2 by Rivero, triple by Beli at 23 ”. 2/2 by Van Rossom, but Teodosic invents for Weems, but on the long throw it’s Valencia.