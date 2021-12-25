VIRTUS, THE POINT IN THE CHRISTMAS BREAK – BOLOGNABASKET

Yesterday a not particularly welcome “Christmas present” arrived for Virtus, with the discovery of two Covid-19 positives and the quarantine arranged by the ASL of the whole team group, until December 28th. Only after that date can sporting activities be resumed.

The bianconeri also signed up for the club number of teams that are currently having problems with the Omicron variant. Obviously nothing comparable to last season’s outbreaks, but organizational problems remain. In fact, the Santo Stefano round will see 4 matches out of 8 postponed.

For Segafredo, there will therefore be a few more days of rest, forced. And if all goes well, the field will be back on January 2nd against Treviso.

The Christmas break is also an opportunity to take stock of the Juventus season.

Referring only to the cold numbers, in the three competitions played so far Segafredo has an overall record of 18 wins and 5 defeats, with 3-0 in the Super Cup (won), 10-2 in the league and 5-3 in the Eurocup. In the championship, the Vu Nere occupy the lonely second place at -2 from Milan, in the cup they are third behind Buducnost and Gran Canaria, even if they have lost all three direct clashes, also counting Valencia.

Given the huge amount of injuries – two of which are very serious (Udoh and Abass) and many others ranging from serious to minor – the balance is still very positive. Indeed, the fact that he had to play so long in an emergency has made players who usually play less responsible – Ruzzier and Alexander above all, but also Alibegovic and Tessitori – and who can be very useful once the theoretical owners return. And – barring a few occasions – no player was squeezed with excessive minutes.

For the rest, we saw a team playing at a very high pace, as coach Sergio Scariolo wanted, who has absolutely no problems in attack – first for points scored in the championship and second in Eurocup, in both cases beyond 90 – while in defense he still has to improve, especially in Europe: 79.1 points conceded in the league and 87 in the cup, penultimate defense of the competition. The fact of having gradually lost on the road excellent defenders like Udoh, Abass and then Cordinier certainly did not help, but if there is one aspect to work on in view of the warm months of the season it is certainly this, as well as the estate. under the basket. Sampson – who arrived to replace Udoh – has in fact played very little so far due to repeated injuries, and would need time (but there won’t be) to perform at his best also because he is still adapting to a different championship and role from those to which He was used. And therefore it was often the only Jaiteh and Tessitori who were able to play as number five, often even in atypical quintets given the absence of Hervey.