“Virus leakage alert from laboratories”

Alert laboratories in Ukraine. As in many countries, also in that of Zelensky there are public health laboratories that are focused on researching pathogens to better understand their biology. And therefore, how they spread and how they can create disease in humans. As CNN reports, theWHO recommended to the country of Zelensky to destroy the pathogens high-risk in health laboratories. This is to prevent potentials spills Of virus. As reported The messenger, the World Health Organization has “Strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine to safely destroy high-threat pathogens that could be housed in the country’s public health laboratories in order to prevent any spills.”

The accusations of Russia:

Russia claims to have discovered operations of “Emergency removal of traces of a biological-military program of the Kiev regime”. These are the words of the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, reported by the agency Dpa. And therefore, the ministry accuses Kiev of rapidly destroying pathogens on the first day of the invasion ofUkraine. Not only that, the spokesperson also claims that the program was funded by the USA.

UN denies Russia on false accusations:

“Russia is used to falsely accuse other countries precisely because of the violations committed by Russia itself “. These are the words to the UN Security Council of the ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The ambassador has denied the existence of biological weapons programs in Ukraine, overturning the charge on Moscow. “Ukraine has no biological weapons programs, there are no US-backed Ukrainian biological weapons laboratoriesneither near the Russian border nor anywhere else. It is Russia instead that could use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine“.

WHO: “Safety for those who hold samples of dangerous pathogens”

WHO regularly assists member states in improving their public health capabilities, too facilitating greater safety and protection of laboratories that hold samples of dangerous pathogens for public health “, organization spokesman Tarik Jašarević explained in an email to Cnn.

