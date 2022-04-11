Virus, the curve goes down but it is Long Covid alarm: here are the symptoms

There contagion curve goes downbut it still is the alert is high on the front Covid. The number of infected is slowly decreasing and places are becoming available in hospitals. The commitment of health care against the Coronavirusif the season is really approaching few infections, it is not destined to stop but rather to change. In fact, what is worrying is the so-called “Long Covid», Or the persistence of some symptoms even after some time from negativization.

According to the WHO at least a quarter of the people who have contracted Covid continues to show symptoms even after four or five weeks. The ISS has received funding from the Ministry of Health to set up a series of clinical centers to tackle this disease.

THE MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS

The most common symptoms include: asthenia, various types of pain, difficulty concentrating And memory problems.

In a UK study, the persistence of symptoms to 12 weeks from infection in the 13% of cases. According to the University of Milan and the Mario Negri Institute, based on a study that only looked at patients who have contracted the disease more severelythen with hospitalizationsome symptoms are also noticeable a year later.





