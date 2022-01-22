Virus, the Omicron variant stays alive for 8 days on plastic

From a study by Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, in Japan, a new feature of the Omicron variant which could help explain its speed of spread: it maintains the ability to infect even after being in the environment for a long period of time, up to 8 days. The research was published on the bioRxiv platform, which makes the studies available pending review by the scientific community. The research measured the survival and persistence times on different surfaces of the SARS-CoV2 virus, both in the original version and in the successive variants. Tests showed that the Omicron can survive 193.5 hours (about 8 days) on a plastic (polystyrene) surface, more than three times compared to the original strain (56 hours) and the Gamma variant (59.3 hours); significantly more than Delta (114 hours) and Beta (156.6 hours). Only the Alfa variant, with 191.3 hours, showed similar resistance. Omicron also survives 21.1 hours on a skin model. Again considerably more than the Wuhan virus (8.6 hours), the Gamma (11 hours) and Delta (16.8 hours) variant could. On the other hand, the survival of Alpha (19.6 hours) and Beta (19.1 hours) are similar. The Omicron variant also showed a higher capacity to resist disinfectants than the Wuhan strain, but similar to that of the other variants and not such as to require additional disinfection practices compared to the usual ones. “This study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability among the variants, suggesting that this feature may be one of the factors that allowed the Omicron variant to replace the Delta variant and spread rapidly,” the researchers write.

