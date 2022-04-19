“Viruses are serious business, just talk nonsense about them” – Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

In the book, out today, the virologist tells the “mysteries” of Sars-CoV-2: “Fourth dose? To the youngest only if the vaccine is updated “

Professor Giorgio Palù today his book, “At the origin, the virus that changed our lives”, by Mondadori, is published. Why did he write it?

“It was a pain to see the discipline that I have been studying for 50 years debased by virologists that the scientific community does not recognize as such. Virology has contributed to the advancement of biomedical knowledge in a decisive way. It shouldn’t be treated like this. “

«Matter of television appearances. The problem is trivialized or taken to extremes. Catastrophists, deniers and so on and so forth ». (read another opinion here)

«Today anyone speaks. As long as it is anti-something. I’m not”.

What is behind this coronavirus?

“I related what happened in June 2014 when the US government appointed a commission to decide whether to abolish manipulations of respiratory viruses. In 2011, veterinary virologists Kawaoka and Fouchier had modified the avian influenza virus with artificial mutations to make it capable of making the leap. I attended the meeting at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington as an expert. “

“It was decided to suspend the experiments on influenza viruses. The ban would have been lifted in 2017. However, coronaviruses were excluded from the moratorium. It was necessary to study the MERS (Meaddle East Respiratory Syndrome) which appeared in 2012, still endemic in some areas of Saudi Arabia. It was a colleague of the Wuhan laboratory who opposed the ban ».

And what is its position?

«Modifying an animal virus and making it infectious for humans is right if the aim is to understand the mechanisms of the species leap. Provided that due caution and transparency are used, informing public opinion “.

Coronavirus experiments continued in Wuhan, also funded by the Americans. Do you believe that Sars-CoV-2 may have escaped?

“We don’t know if it is spill over it was natural or it was an accident. We won’t know until the Chinese break the silence. They did not want to hand over the laboratory records or respond to the WHO envoys. So many questions. The intermediate animal host that would have been the bridge between bat and man has not been found. This virus no longer infects the bats so something has happened ».

“First. We need to invest in science. We are immersed in viruses, we live in a virusphere (the title of another book by Palù, ed). So let’s finance basic and evolutionary virology. Second: we focus on the high tech pharmaceutical industry in Italy. Almost all European countries have their own vaccine, British, German, French and Spanish. We do not. Besides, we need home-made active ingredients in order not to depend on foreign countries ».

«We need a European organization to manage these emergencies, as in the USA. It exists now, but it is a bureaucratic office. More pandemics will come. In Italy we have learned that disasters must be managed centrally, not regionally, and that respiratory viruses must be countered by following the sick at home, not in the hospital. Family medicine must be refounded ».

Has today’s pandemic died out?

“The virus circulates even if with a transmissibility index, Rt, lower than one. If it continues like this, the epidemic should have died out in May. Respiratory viruses go on holiday with us in the summer ».

«The Italians between vaccinated and immunized naturally are largely protected. Many at-risk individuals miss the appeal. The Sars-CoV-2 goes where there are no vaccinated ».

Will the fourth dose also be needed for 50-60 year olds?

«Yes, if a vaccine prepared on the Omicron variant arrives, now circulating, including the original Wuhan strain. Otherwise it wouldn’t make much sense. For over 80 and frail 60-79 year olds, the fourth dose is also recommended with the current vaccine ».