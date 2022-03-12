“Viruses in the laboratories …”. The alert is raised in Ukraine

Russia uses all possible lies and strategies to pour on Ukraine what Putin and his men provoked but one thing could be true, the presence on Ukrainian territory of dozens of laboratories where pathogens are being studied e virus with a very high risk of leakage due to the conflict. The risk of a “Wuhan two”, in practice, is not a completely far-fetched hypothesis.

The WHO appeal

In fact, during the UN Security Council, the Russian Federation allegedly declared that it had “proof” that there are in Ukraine “ at least 30 “research laboratories where they are held” experiments very dangerous biologicals “with which you can provoke different” lethal diseases “, denounced the Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya. But it was above all the WHO that launched an appeal urging Ukraine to destroy the pathogens that cause diseases in its laboratories, for example where research was carried out on anti-Covid vaccines , to avoid “ potential spills “of viruses during ongoing hostilities.

What could happen

The Russian invasion, in fact, raised the fear of one leak of dangerous diseases if any of the structures involved in this research were damaged in the attacks. Some of the Ukrainian public health laboratories, which have received support from the United States, the European Union and WHO, were engaged in research to tackle deadly viruses, including Covid-19. WHO assured that it has collaborated for several years with Ukrainian laboratories to promote safety practices that help prevent “ the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens “. As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy the” high threat pathogens to prevent potential spills “.

“Request technical assistance”

In its intervention, however, the World Health Organization did not provide details on the type of diseases that would cause a virus “in the wild”. According to the UN, Ukraine has public health laboratories that conduct disease research and has received support from the United States, the European Union and WHO. Without any reference to war biologicalWHO stressed to encourage all parties to cooperate “ safe and secure disposal of any pathogens and to request technical assistance if necessary “Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the UN Security Council would meet to discuss alleged US military biological research in Ukraine at Russia’s request.

What are the risks