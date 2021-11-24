Visa and certification for no bonus 110 jobs: pay attention to the invoice date

For the new visa and certification obligations also for other house bonuses other than 110%, where you opt for the transfer of credit or discount on the invoice, particular attention must be paid to the date of the invoice and the date of payment of the same.

In fact, the need to acquire the aforementioned documentation for the exercise of the option may depend on this. This can be seen from the FAQ published by the Revenue Agency on its institutional website on 22 November 2021.

The decree against tax fraud

And the decree – law n. 157 of 2021 (so-called decree against fraud in the field of tax concessions), to establish that, even in the case of building work on the house other than 110% (renovation bonus, facade bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, etc.), if you intend to opt for credit assignment or discount on invoice, unlike before, it is necessary to acquire

the compliance visa

asseveration of the congruity of expenses with prices.

What, on the other hand, was already provided for the 110% bonus.

The validity of the visa and certification for home bonuses other than 110

The decree in question entered into force on November 12, 2021, but the Financial Administration has clarified that the changes apply to those communications of the options to be made to the Revenue Agency starting from the aforementioned date of 12 November 2021.

They are not needed, however, seen And sworn statement against those expenses that are already paid before 12 November 2021, for which

the aforementioned communication still needs to be made

and on condition that before 12 November the option for the transfer of the credit is exercised (attested by the stipulation of agreements between the transferor and the transferee), or for the discount on the invoice (attested by the relative annotation in the invoice itself).

We remind you that the communication of the discount or transfer option must be made, net of any extensions, by March 16 of the year following the expense.

Pay attention to the invoice and bank transfer date

In consideration of the clarification referred to in the previous paragraph, therefore, in the case of an option for discount or sale regarding other home bonuses other than 110%, the following picture has emerged:

invoices dated before 12 November 2021 and already paid before that date but with communication of the option still to be done (visa and certification are not required)

and already paid before that date but with communication of the option still to be done (visa and certification are not required) invoices dated before 12 November 2021 but to be paid after 11 November 2021 (visa and certification required)

but to be paid after 11 November 2021 (visa and certification required) where it is invoices dated before 12 November 2021 and already paid before that date and for which the communication of the option has already been made (with acceptance receipt) there is no obligation to integrate with a visa and sworn statement.

and already paid before that date and for which the communication of the option has already been made (with acceptance receipt) there is no obligation to integrate with a visa and sworn statement. invoices dated after 11 November 2021 and to be paid (you need a visa and certification).

