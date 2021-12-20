VISA believes in Bitcoin | “Incredible technological phenomenon”

That VISA began to have a certain passion for the world of Bitcoin and of cryptocurrencies in general it should not be a mystery to anyone by now, even if we had never heard of such clear words from a fundamental picture of the group.

Cuy Sheffield, who is the head of the Crypto Division from VISA, sang the praises of Bitcoin – and a rather small group of other cryptocurrencies – in a series of interventions that will also help us to outline the possible trajectory of the digital payments group. Obviously in relation to what they will do in the crypto world.

VISA becomes the first promoter of the Bitcoin universe

VISA will offer support for cryptocurrencies in the future as well

And this is the first of the news coming from the interventions of Sheffield, which currently manages the department of VISA which is dedicated to the implementation of crypto services.

VISA will offer its crypto advisory service to clients around the world, wherever there is interest – and we currently offer access to crypto in those markets that allow us to do so in terms of the legality of such transactions.

This was the first of the declarations that went around the world – which takes up what had already been said in terms of services also offered to banks, for a company – VISA – aiming to become and remain the first player to the difficult intersection of the crypto world and classic finance. But that is not the end of the declaration of love by Sheffield, in particular for Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies are at the intersection of culture and commerce and they do so in a truly fascinating way. Bitcoin is a technological phenomenon – and since VISA our work in the crypto world has grown significantly. In recent years we have also seen our customers’ vision grow significantly, and they have finally realized that this world will have a major impact on their business.

VISA all in on Bitcoin and crypto, but also the others …

If anyone still needs to answers about the future of the world crypto, can surely find them in the words and actions of Cuy Sheffield, which remains a level framework within the redesign from VISA to face the growing importance of this sector.

Great news that won’t carry over Bitcoin, but also on the sector of decentralized finance, as well as on that of NFT, which is affecting more and more companies, even in sectors that are not immediately financial. Those who thought in a prompt retreat of the finance that counts from Bitcoin, following a waning and unexciting market phase, will be forced to change their minds soon.