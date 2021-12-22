Visa believes in this and continues to focus on the queen of crypto

That Visa was awaiting the world of cryptocurrencies this is now clear and that she was interested in this market is equally clear. However, just in these days important statements have come from Cuy Sheffield, head of the company’s Crypto division. A propensity that is becoming not only more and more evident, but also planning, so much so that from Sheffield’s words it emerges how much the company believes in Bitcoin and is determined to focus on the crypto queen.

Visa will continue to focus on cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular

The future is second crypto Visa, a leading company in digital payment systems. There is therefore no doubt that Sheffield is securing an important share of the investments to develop and implement crypto services, especially related to Bitcoin. Among other things, these are services increasingly requested by users, now close to the world of cryptocurrencies. Here is what he said:

Cryptocurrencies are at the intersection of culture and commerce and they do so in a truly fascinating way. Bitcoin is a technological phenomenon and our work in the crypto world has grown significantly since VISA. In recent years we have also seen our customers’ vision grow significantly. They finally realized that this world will have a major impact on their business.

Clear words that outline the interests of Visa for the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular. So much so that recently, in a join venture with Nuvei, they launched crypto debit cards. The goal is therefore to remain among the first companies capable of combining the world of historical finance with the new one and, for some, irreverent cryptocurrencies. Also Sheffield promised: