Visa Coinbase, card conditions to pay with cryptocurrencies

The Coinbase Card allows you to spend funds from eight of your available Coinbase cryptocurrency wallets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Augur (REP ), 0x (ZRX), and Stellar Lumens (XLM).

Within Europe, this debit card is available in a wide variety of countries such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain , Sweden and the UK. It is also issued in the United States.

Coinbase is a secure platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. According to the company, the Coinbase Visa Card is “ the easiest and fastest way to spend your cryptocurrencies globally «And they are largely right, since it allows you to pay traditionally in any online or physical store that accepts Visa throughout the planet.

Coinbase is capable of instant currency conversion. This means that, even if the value of the purchase in that cryptocurrency is removed from your cryptocurrency portfolio, in reality the business will charge it in euros or the currency that it accepts at any given time, so we do not have to do anything and the process It’s automatic.

All operations are carried out through the Coinbase Card app, available for iOS and Android, from which we will request the shipment of the plastic to our home, with an estimated arrival time of about 5 to 7 working days. Once it arrives, we will link the debit card with our Coinbase account (for which it will be necessary to be over 18 years of age) and thus link both forms of payment.

The card allows contactless payment via NFC and in addition to it can be integrated into other mobile payment gateways such as Google Play and Apple Pay.

Unlike other crypto cards, with Coinbase Visa customers you can instantly spend your cryptocurrencies without having to manually change them into euros or pounds, which will entail a series of fees and commissions depending on each type of operation.

Card limits and conditions

The Coinbase Visa card has quite advantageous conditions within its segment that operates with cryptocurrencies from the wallet. He currently has some daily, monthly and yearly limits by default, although you can contact support if you want to change the daily limit.

Currently, the amounts are as follows: 10,000 euros daily limit, 20,000 euros monthly and 100,000 euros annually. The withdrawal limit is 500 euros per day.

As for the different commissions and conditions, we summarize them here: