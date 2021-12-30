visa deductible and not necessary for works up to 10,000 euros
The expenses incurred for the issue of the compliance visa andattestation of congruity I am deductible; the obligations of affixing the approval of conformity and certification of the adequacy of the expenses provided for by the Controls decree (Legislative Decree no. 157/2021), in the event of an option for the transfer of the deduction or for the discount on the consideration referred to in art. 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020, are excluded for interventions classified as free building and the interventions of amount total not exceeding 10,000 euros, except for those who benefit from the face bonus.
These are the main innovations for the purposes of building bonuses other than the superbonus introduced with the 2022 Budget law which remedy what was reported in the previous intervention, in which it was reported as the new obligations of affixing the compliance and technical certification visa recently. introduced, for minor building concessions they would have risked cancel the appeal of the facility.
The anti-fraud rules of the Controls decree
Specifically, with paragraph 1-ter in art. 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, the Controls decree had extended the obligation to issue the compliance visa andattestation of congruity also in relation to expenses, subject to option former art. 121, which are facilitated with building bonuses other than the 110% superbonus.
What the 2022 Budget Law provides
With an original legislative technique, the Controls decree is now incorporated into the 2022 Budget Law and, therefore, in this somewhat irrational way, Legislative Decree no. 157/2021 is however converted (with modifications) in an atypical way.
Basically, one was transposed modification for which now “fall between deductible expenses for the interventions referred to in paragraph 2 (building bonuses other than the 110% superbonus) also those incurred for the issue of the compliance visa, the certifications and the sworn statements referred to in this paragraph, on the basis of the rate provided for by the individual tax deductions due in relation to the aforementioned interventions “.
The provision adds that “the provisions referred to in this paragraph do not apply to works already classified as free building interventions […] and ai interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, carried out on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building, with the exception of the interventions referred to in article 1, paragraph 219, of law no. 160 “.
It arises like this remedy for the absence of deductibility of the expenses incurred for the issue of the compliance visa and the certificates of adequacy for subsidized expenses with building bonuses other than 110%, while aexemption from the new obligations for the minor bonuses, meaning as such those for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros and, regardless of the total amount, those that fall within the free building activities.
However, due to explicit regulatory provisions, there are still obligations to verify the adequacy and compliance for the interventions which, despite being for an amount not exceeding 10,000 euros and / or which are attributable to free construction activities, are attributable to the subsidy bonus facades.
Who can issue the certificates of congruity
Copyright © – Reproduction reserved