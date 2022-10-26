Health

Visa earns 14,957 million dollars in its fiscal year 2022, 21% more

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

New York, Oct 25 (EFE) .- The Visa credit card company reported on Tuesday earnings of 14,957 million dollars accumulated in its fiscal year 2022 -it does not follow the natural calendar-, 21% more than the previous year.

In a statement, the US financial company indicated that its turnover in the last 12 months amounted to 29,310 million, 22% more year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, between July and September, Visa obtained a profit of 3,940 million (10% more than that part of 2021) with revenues of 7,787 million (19% higher).

The chief executive, Alfred Kelly Jr., pointed out that in the last three months the spending trends of the year have been maintained: strength in consumer payments, resilience in electronic commerce and recovery in international travel.

Kelly highlighted the good results “despite the macroeconomic uncertainty and the geopolitical crisis”, and expressed confidence that Visa will continue to grow in the long term.

The data, published at the close of the stock market, was better than expected by Wall Street analysts and the company’s shares rose 0.91% in electronic trading.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Russia notifies US of annual nuclear drill

11 mins ago

The Barcelona player who had his own medicine and could miss the World Cup

3 hours ago

Russia notifies US of annual nuclear drill

3 hours ago

How to exercise when it’s colder and darker – Chicago Tribune

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button