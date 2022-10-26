Visa earns 14,957 million dollars in its fiscal year 2022, 21% more

New York, Oct 25 (EFE) .- The Visa credit card company reported on Tuesday earnings of 14,957 million dollars accumulated in its fiscal year 2022 -it does not follow the natural calendar-, 21% more than the previous year.

In a statement, the US financial company indicated that its turnover in the last 12 months amounted to 29,310 million, 22% more year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, between July and September, Visa obtained a profit of 3,940 million (10% more than that part of 2021) with revenues of 7,787 million (19% higher).

The chief executive, Alfred Kelly Jr., pointed out that in the last three months the spending trends of the year have been maintained: strength in consumer payments, resilience in electronic commerce and recovery in international travel.

Kelly highlighted the good results “despite the macroeconomic uncertainty and the geopolitical crisis”, and expressed confidence that Visa will continue to grow in the long term.

The data, published at the close of the stock market, was better than expected by Wall Street analysts and the company’s shares rose 0.91% in electronic trading.