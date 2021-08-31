Visa is also beginning to become aware of the potential

In recent weeks, a lot of attention has been paid to the cryptocurrency market, after the main assets have recorded new all-time highs. Solana was the first to create a general hype, followed by Cardano’s explosive rise to $ 2.94. Now, with Bitcoin recently reaching $ 50k, the market is still in a state of agitation for very volatile price movements.

Why Ethereum is a separate case

In the midst of this turmoil, Ethereum and its NFT market stood out, seeing another disruptive development involving a major payment processing platform. Recall that NFT stands for “non-fungible token”. In economics, a fungible good is something with units that can be easily exchanged, such as money. With money, you can exchange one € 10 banknote for two € 5 banknotes and you will get the same value. However, if we talk about non-fungible assets this is impossible, because each NFT has unique properties and cannot be exchanged for something else.

The news these days is that Visa Inc. has bought an NFT called CryptoPunk # 7610, which is a digital avatar. Visa paid him $ 150,000, and according to the company, the purchase is in line with its intent to support the growing NFT and blockchain industry. It should be noted that Visa has always had a reputation for collecting “memorabilia” related to commerce and finance: let’s think of the “knuckle-buster”, a sort of machine for the manual impression of credit cards, or other “memorabilia” that had no future like paper credit cards. The decision to spend $ 150,000 on a CryptoPunk NFT would therefore not be surprising. However, the news opens the door to a broader narrative.

Potential to transform entire economic sectors

It might not sound very interesting right now, but the fact that Visa is open to the idea of ​​NFT and recognizes this interest could lead to a myriad of opportunities. In theory, NFTs have the potential to transform entire leading sectors of our economies, such as entertainment, retail, social media and commerce. The space that NFTs have earned is no longer a niche and has already captured a huge number of users over time. In this context, Ethereum has earned a gold ranking as NFTs are bought and sold through the utility of Ether and the entire system is managed by its blockchain.. For Visa, as a payment processing network, this would ultimately mean having to execute its transactions on the Ethereum blockchain through a regulated entity like Anchorage could be. Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MyEtherWallet, shares similar views: “Ethereum has always been a popular choice among institutional investors, who are now expanding to other assets built on the Ethereum blockchain. I believe that institutional investors are examining and finally understanding the potential of DeFi, especially the power of NFT. NFTs can solve many problems of traditional markets, in particular those related to counterfeiting and the supply chain ”.

