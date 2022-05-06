Visa Lottery 2023: Results of Green Card Winners

The wait is about to end for millions of foreigners around the world who last year participated in the 2023 visa lottery to legally migrate to the United States with permanent resident status.

Participants in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program can find out if they were randomly selected to obtain a US green card starting at noon on Saturday, May 7, according to the US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Thereafter, the DV Entrant Status Check function on the Bureau’s website will be available for status lookup.

Foreigners must enter their unique confirmation information saved in their entry record DV-2023 through a blue button titled “Check Status” (Check Status) to find out if they were selected for one of the 55,000 diversity visas available for Fiscal Year 2023.

The entry status verification search tool is the only means by which the Department of State notifies DV-2023 participants if they have been selected, per official instructions from the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.

“The Department of State will not send notification letters or notify selectees by email,” the instructions say, clarifying that “United States embassies and consulates will not provide a list of selectees.”

“People who have not been selected will also be notified only through Incoming Status Check”, states the document.

The results will be available at least until September 30, 2023.

The Department of State annually administers the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, popularly known as the visa lottery. All participants in the DV-2023 program must go to the participant status verification page using their unique confirmation number to find out if they were selected for a green card. kamisoka Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to check if you won the 2023 visa lottery

To verify if you or a family member won the visa lottery, the following information is required:

▪ The confirmation number or code issued to you when you entered the lottery

▪ Your last name, as you entered it when you registered

▪ Your year of birth, with all four digits

▪ The authentication code indicated by the system

However, not everyone who is selected immediately qualifies for a visa. The Department selects more than 55,000 participants, because some will not be able to complete the process.

“Being randomly selected as selected does not guarantee that you will receive a visa or even the ability to submit a visa application or schedule a visa interview,” the Department warns. “Selection simply means that you are eligible to apply for a Diversity Visa.”

The 2023 Diversity Visa Program offers permanent resident visas to foreign nationals from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States in the previous five years. Evgenia Parakhanian Getty Images/iStockphoto

Next Steps for Diversity Immigrant Visa Winners

If selected, the individual will be directed to a confirmation page that will provide further instructions, including legal fees related to immigration to the United States.

“Selected applicants who wish to apply for visas should be prepared to act promptly on their cases,” the officials said in the instructions. “Once all 55,000 diversity visas have been issued, the program will end.”

In order to immigrate, DV winners must be admissible to the United States.

The following steps are necessary to demonstrate admissibility:

▪ Electronically file Form DS-260, Application for Immigration Visa and Online Alien Registration.

▪ Pass an in-person consular interview when a visa number is available at the US Embassy or Consulate selected on Form DS-260, which includes criminal and security questions to determine eligibility to immigrate to the United States.

There are no approved visas available on the day of the interview.

You must bring the following to the interview:

▪ appointment letter

▪ DS-260 Page Confirmation

▪ Passport

▪ Photos

▪ Medical examination results

▪ Originals of supporting documentation

▪ Certified English translations of these documents

▪ Visa fee ($330)

“There may be additional instructions for obtaining civil documents in a specific country or additional documents may be required, depending on the United States Embassy or Consulate where you apply,” explains the Department on its Supporting Documents page.

Winning the American visa lottery is a dream for millions of foreigners around the world. tzahiV Getty Images/iStockphoto

The winners of the green card who live legally in the US

Although most lottery winners live in a foreign country and immigrate through consular processing, some selected aliens already live in the United States in nonimmigrant or other legal status.

For them, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will process an application for adjustment of status.

The first step in obtaining a green card under the Diversity Visa Program for this group is to file Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, and supporting evidence.

All diversity visas available this fiscal year, including those for family members, must be issued no later than September 30, 2023. Otherwise, the selected foreigners will lose the change to obtain -through the 2023 visa lottery-. a green card, which paves the way to US citizenship through naturalization.

Daniel Shoer Roth is a journalist who covers immigration law and does not offer legal advice or individual assistance to visa lottery applicants. Follow him on Twitter @DanielShoerRoth or on Instagram. The content of this article does not constitute legal advice.

This story was originally published on May 5, 2022 4:19 p.m.