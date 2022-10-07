Visa lottery in the United States, live: who can apply and how to do it

The Green Card Lottery form can be submitted through this link. It will not be possible to enter through a browser that is not updated. They must be completed the following 13 data for the visa application:

Those who come from an admitted country, but are married to someone who can applyhave the opportunity to participate as long as This information is included in the application. Likewise, citizens whose parents are from eligible countries.

People outside the United States usually participate in the Visa Lottery program, but they can also participate who are in the country under a legal condition and want to make a change of status, according to the United States Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services. For example, you could go from having a work visa, which may be temporary, to having a Green Card through this program.

Have a green card in the United States grants many benefits, such as living and working legally and permanently in that country. One of the options to obtain this document is through the visa lottery of the American government.

According to the Department of State, beginning in May, participants can check the status of their visa application. It is necessary to have the confirmation number at hand to access the information through the Application Status Verification.

First of all, it is essential to be native citizen from countries that have historically low immigration rates. Then, it is mandatory to have completed the secondary education. Finally, the person must be admissible to the United States. In that sense, the categories of rejection are related to connections with terrorism.

After submitting the Diversity Visa Program application, it is extremely important keep confirmation number. This is the only way to verify the status of the application and will be necessary to obtain further instructions or schedule an interview, if selected.

The Immigration Act of 1990 established the Diversity Visa (DV) program. Through this system 55,000 of them are randomly awarded annually. This type of document is part of the various modalities that the United States offers to receive immigration. Among the other types of visa, are the spouse of a US citizen, by commitment of marriage, relatives of Americans and for employment reasons.

As of this Wednesday, October 5, you can now complete the application on the website of the Department of State. Registration is free and it is recommended to do it without the help of third parties. “Some websites and emails try to deceive customers by posing as providers of official information of the United States government,” warns the agency.

The Visa Program is only available to citizens born in countries that historically have low rates of immigration into the United States. According to the criteria, nations that in the last five years have had an exodus of more than 50,000 people in North American territory are not eligible. Below is a list of the Latin American countries eligible to apply:

According to the website of the United States embassy in Argentina, the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program for 2024 will benefit up to 55,000 people from countries with low levels of migration.

The United States government announced the opening of its world-renowned visa lottery to immigrate to the country. The raffle started on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 12.00 (US Eastern Time) and will end on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

