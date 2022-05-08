Visa lottery results, USA 2022: Check if you won the visa lottery | Resident or green card | USA visa lottery | Embassy of the United States | NMRI EMCC | ANSWERS

Attention! The United States embassy in Peru held the draw for the visa lottery for 2023 and the results of the draw are already known. And it is that since the inscriptions were closed in November 2021, the results of the lottery of 50,000 visas of the Diversity Visa Program will finally be known, this will allow to have permanent residence or ‘green card’.

It is important to note that people who have applied more than once during the entry period were automatically disqualified from the entire draw and are no longer eligible to win a visa in this draw.

How do I know if I was selected in the Visa Lottery?

To find out if you won the visa lottery, you must enter https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/diversity-visa-program-entry/diversity-visa-sub on Saturday May 7 to check the results, as detailed by the official website of the United States Department of State.

If you have managed to win a visa, you must enter the website and enter the Confirmation Number that was provided at the time of registration, in addition to some necessary information for your identification.

Likewise, it is important that the people who managed to register in this draw (DV-2023), keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023, since in the event of any problem, they will have the current participation number.

However, if you have written down the registration number or if you have lost it, you can verify if you have won by entering your data (name, date of birth and email), warns the Department of State on its website.

What do I do if I was selected as a winner of the visa lottery?

If you have been selected as one of the lucky ones to get a visa in the lottery, you will be shown step by step everything you need to do. The Department of State encourages selected participants to complete the DS-260 online application immediately to schedule an interview appointment at the appropriate US Embassy or Consulate.

In 2023, visas will be issued to all those selected, who must go to reside in the United States.

What countries were left out of the Visa Lottery?

Just as many people can enroll in the Visa Lottery, there are several countries that were left out of the draw, these are: Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, on the American side. While other nations that could not participate are Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and its territories with the exception of Northern Ireland.

