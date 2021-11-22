Visa of compliance and appropriateness of expenses, the new obligations for building bonuses

11/22/2021 – The methods to take advantage of the discount on the invoice or credit transfer have changed. The “Anti-fraud” Decree (DL 157/2021) introduced the obligation of a compliance approval and the asseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses for taxpayers who intend to make use of one of the two options relating to energy efficiency and building recovery interventions facilitated with eco-bonus, renovation bonus, seismabonus or facade bonus.

The new obligations, effective from 12 November 2021, balance the extension of the two options and try to stem the evasion phenomena reported by the Revenue Agency.

According to the rules currently in force, the possibility of choosing the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit expires on December 31, 2021. The budget bill for 2022 extended the deadlines of the building bonuses, but at first it hypothesized to do not extend the life of the discount on invoice and credit transfer.

The initial intention of the Government was to allow only the direct use of bonuses as a personal income tax or IRES deduction. In the face of numerous requests from operators, the Government has changed course and, as emerges from the updated text of the 2022 Budget Bill, the two options will also be extended.



Approval of compliance and appropriateness of expenses

The compliance visa certifies the presence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction. The subjects who issue it (chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts, labor consultants and experts registered with the Chambers of Commerce) verify the presence of the sworn statements and certificates issued by the appointed technical professionals. The National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts, together with the National Foundation of Accountants, last April finalized the check list to obtain the compliance visa.

The certification of the appropriateness of expenses certifies that the expenses incurred are adequate for the type of interventions carried out and the results achieved. The certification is issued by a technician on the basis of the DM Technical requirements and cost ceilings and a new decree of the Mite, which will define the maximum values ​​for some categories of goods.

Ecobonus, visa for compliance and appropriateness of expenses

Those who, instead of taking advantage of the Irpef or Ires deduction, choose the discount on the invoice or the assignment of the credit for energy efficiency interventions, must acquire the approval of compliance and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses.

Renovation bonus, approval of compliance and appropriateness of expenses

Taxpayers who choose the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit, as an alternative to the Irpef deduction for the building recovery of the buildings, must acquire the approval of compliance and the asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses.

Sismabonus, seen for compliance and appropriateness of expenses

Those who carry out anti-seismic works and choose the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit, an alternative to the Irpef or Ires deduction, must acquire the approval of compliance and the asseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses.

Facade bonus, approval of compliance and appropriateness of expenses

Taxpayers who, in the event of recovery and restoration work on the facades of buildings in zone A and B, opt for the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit, must acquire the approval of compliance and the asseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses. The facades bonus, we remind you, will be extended until 31 December 2022 at a rate of 60%.