Visa procedures resume at the US Embassy in Cuba

The United States Embassy in Cuba announced significant changes and new priorities in immigrant visa services. This is the first step in expanding processing services, suspended since 2017 due to so-called “health incidents” that have not yet been clarified.

Among the changes it is important to know that now some procedures are in the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba. And others, at the US Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana. Some procedures even offer the accelerated appointment service. Not all.

Starting in May, these changes affect Cubans who have required immigrant visas for applicants in the IR-5 category, which allows parents of US citizens who are at least 21 years old to live in the US.

Depending on when you received the notice confirming that your IR-5 visa is ready to be processed, you will have the interview at the US embassy in Havana or in Georgetown.

Those who applied for an IR-5 visa and received the corresponding notification before April 1, 2022, will have to carry out the processing in Georgetown, Guyana. And those who received the notification after April 1, 2022, must process this visa at the embassy in Havana.

Due to resource limitations, neither the US Embassy in Havana nor the US Embassy in Georgetown will be able to assist with case transfer requests. There is no possibility to process a case in an embassy not assigned in advance. What is possible is to request an expedited appointment.

Another change affects Cubans who are applying for an IR-5 immigrant visa and do not yet have an interview appointment. In this case it will be scheduled in Havana. All you have to do is wait to be contacted by the Embassy in Havana via email. All other categories of immigrant visas will be scheduled, interviewed and adjudicated in Georgetown and cannot be transferred to Havana.

The US consular authorities say on their website that “this change is part of the broader expansion of the Embassy’s functions to facilitate diplomatic and civil society participation and provide consular services.”

The exact date of when the Embassy in Havana will begin processing the full range of immigrant and non-immigrant visa services is still unknown.

Procedures from the US Embassy in Havana

▪ IR-5 visa applicants who receive notification after April 1, 2022 that their case is ready to be processed, will have their interview scheduled at the Havana Embassy, ​​not the Georgetown Embassy.

▪ The embassy prioritizes all routine services for US citizens such as passport processing, consular reporting of birth abroad, voting services, notarial and transportation documents.

▪ Limited processing of emergency nonimmigrant visas.

▪ Until further notice, immediate relative, family preference, and fiancé(e) immigrant visa processing is not available at this time.

▪ Routine nonimmigrant visa processing is also not available.

▪ They offer full service transportation document processing for immigrant visas.

▪ What can be processed at this embassy when the limited processing of immigrant visas begins is the request for an expedited appointment.

▪ The authorities warn that there is no need to pay any visa fees to third parties. There is no additional fee to get an appointment. Visa processing fees are paid to the National Visa Center (NVC), Scotiabank Guyana (NIV & Fiancé) or in limited cases, directly to the Embassy cashier. They advise emailing FPUGeorge@state.gov if you are asked to pay any extra fees for an appointment.

▪ The US Embassy in Cuba also informs through its website that the Embassy in Havana expects to schedule limited appointments for some categories of immigrant visas as soon as possible.

How to make an expedited appointment request

▪ On the website of the US embassy in Cuba, they say that when they begin limited processing of immigrant visas at the Embassy in Havana, they will work with the National Visa Center to schedule a limited number of immigrant visa appointments for applicants whose information is documented complete.

▪ Applicants will be seen by appointment only.

▪ During the transition period, the NVC will schedule appointments for applicants at both embassies, in Havana and Georgetown, based on operational needs.

▪ Applicants do not need to contact these embassies as they will be notified directly with their appointment information.

▪ Procedure for requesting an expedited appointment:

You must first schedule a regular appointment on the closest available date. Then they have to log in to their account. Next, sign in to your account. Click on “Continue”. Select “Accelerated Request” or “Request Expedite”, and follow the instructions.

▪ Expedited Appointments will only be granted at the discretion of the Consular Section.

Procedures from the US Embassy in Georgetown

▪ As the services offered from the US Embassy in Cuba expand, the US Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana will continue to be the primary processing location for all Cuban immigrant visa applicants.

▪ IR-5 applicants who were notified before April 1, 2022 that their case was ready for processing will be interviewed at the Georgetown Embassy.

▪ In this embassy, ​​all Priority Nonimmigrant Visas are processed, such as Student Visas (F-1, M-1 and certain J-1), Crew or transit visas C-1 / D and work visas for frontline medical personnel helping during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

▪ In addition to students, travelers with urgent medical or business trips, who require an expedited appointment, are also a priority.

▪ Other visas that are issued in this embassy are the Priority Immigrant Visas:

▪ The embassy’s website advertises that its priority is to attend to the issuance of immigrant visas for people who had a valid visa before April 23, but were unable to travel before the visa expired. Also, immigrant visa cases (IR and CR) pending due to lack of documents or administrative processing (INA 221g).

▪ In addition, they assure that after completing the processing of these last cases canceled at the beginning of the pandemic, additional cases will begin to be received from the NVC.

Cuban citizens can apply for non-immigrant visas for the US in any country where they are physically located and where appointments are available.

