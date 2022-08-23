Visa to Nicaragua from September? This says ECASA

It is well known that flights to Nicaragua from Cuba are currently the most demanded in the country, because since November 2021 the government of that nation does not request visas from Cubans. This became the gateway to a journey through Central America to the United States border.

But, starting in September, will Nicaragua request visas from Cubans again? This in a widespread rumor on social networks and that remained as a “hoax” or “Fake news” until some entities linked to the subject denied it.

In recent days, a supposed official note from the Cuban airport company, known as ECASA, circulated on social networks. Of course, it was a montage, even with misspellings, but many Cubans believed it. In said note it was announced that from the coming September 18 to enter Nicaragua a tourist visa was needed. This, we reiterate, is false.

They pointed out that this was a “law decree” from the Nicaraguan Embassy in Havana, as if the embassies could make “law decrees” and that the visa had to be processed at said diplomatic headquarters.

NO VISA TO NICARAGUA: EVERYTHING REMAINS NORMAL

The entire flow of trips to Nicaragua will continue to be uneventful in September, as it has been up to now. But before the “fake”, ECASA responded as follows.

“This «Official Note» in the name of ECASA is circulating through social networks, which we confirm is false. We remind you that our company is an airport operator and does not have the power to establish immigration requirements, it is only the decision of the airlines and the Government of each country”, they specified.

Direct flights to Nicaragua are maintained by two airlines, Conviasa and Aruba Airlines, both with Venezuelan capital. Meanwhile, at the end of this month, it was reported that the Dominican company Air Century would fly with stops in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, destined for Nicaragua.