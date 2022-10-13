Visa to the United States: the countries that do not need it for entry – Travel – Life

Is it possible for Colombia to enter the list of 40 countries to which the US has granted visa exemption?

With the announcement of the procedure that the Colombian Government will initiate before USA to remove the visa requirementthe requirements that are demanded of the countries that have said benefit have been put on the table.

And the list is short, since the procedure is guided by a law that Congress approved in 1986, with which the Visa Waiver Program (VWP, or VWP) for its acronym in English).

The first country to enter this list was the United Kingdomin 1986, and the last, Croatia, in 2021.

These are mostly European countries, some Asian (South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan), plus Australia, Iceland and New Zealand.

The only Latin American included in the list is Chile. Not even Mexico, its neighbor and main trading partner, is part of this group.

The complete list of countries to which the United States does not require a visa:

– Germany

-Andorra

– Australia

-Austrian

– Belgium

– Brunei

– Chili

– South Korea

– Croatia

– Denmark

– Estonian

– Slovakia

– Slovenia

– Spain

– Finland

– France

– Greece

– Hungary

– Iceland

– Ireland

– Italy

– Japan

– Latvia

-Liechtenstein

– Lithuania

– Luxembourg

– Malt

– Monaco

– New Zealand

– Norway

– Netherlands

– Poland

– Portugal

– United Kingdom

– Czech Republic

– San Marino

– Singapore

– Sweden

– Swiss

– Taiwan

Although this exemption is a decision that falls to the current president, the law establishes a very rigorous and extensive process that goes through the review of several agencies of the US Government.

In 1986, the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program, or VWP) was created.

According to the United States Consular Affairs office, to enter the visa waiver program, the country must meet the following requirements:

1. A good exchange of data related to law enforcement and security with the United States.

two. Issuance of electronic passports.

3. Have a visitor (B) visa refusal rate of less than 3 percent.

Four. Timely notification of lost and stolen passports, both blank and issued.

5. Maintaining high standards for counterterrorism, law enforcement, border control, and document security.

The types of visa that exist

Due to the pandemic, the United States embassy has a significant backlog of visa appointments in Colombia.

The USA offers more than 180 visas to be able to migrate regularly to the country. Among the most common are the tourist visas or B-2s, which includes travelers or visitors from relatives in the United States.

Similarly, there is the B-1 visa created for business, which includes business associates, scientific or educational assistance personnel, nannies and domestic employees.

To obtain a work visa, it is important to specify the type of work that will be done in the northern country, since the type of document depends on it.

For example, there is the H-2A visa, exclusively for agricultural workers, or the L-type visa, created for personnel who are transferred to work abroad within their company.

For students, the most common visa is the F-1, awarded to foreigners who enroll in an academic program in the United States. The M-1 also stands out, for students of short-term vocational programs.

The US also offers visas for investors, victims of crimes, diplomats, relatives, athletes, religious, among many others.

