Visa to travel to the United States: Colombia will propose to eliminate it – Government – Politics
Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo assured that they will make the formal request soon.
October 10, 2022, 11:56 AM
Some Colombians have to wait up to two years to be able to make an appointment to process the visa that allows them to enter the United States. The long waits in this process are also experienced by those who are trying to renew this document.
This situation is on the radar of the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, who in an interview with Noticias RCN stated that From the embassy they have already verbally proposed to the US the proposal to withdraw the visa requirement to enter that country.
“The Colombian population should have the possibility of being able to travel as a tourist to the United States without a visa. We have raised it verbally from the embassy, but we hope to do it formally very soon,” Murillo assured.
The ambassador also said that “the fact that it is taking about 850 days for a person to be given an appointment once they submit the request does not look good and generates problems. In addition to that, we have information that (United States) It is the country in the world where this procedure takes the longest. We are strategic allies, this situation must be corrected. There is no logic, “he added.
Murillo’s proposal came to light a few days after the meeting between President Gustavo Petro and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the highest-ranking official in the White House, in Colombia, at the Casa de Nariño. which has met since he began his mandate on August 7.
POLITICS
