VISA will use RippleNet | Acquisition of CurrencyCloud concluded

Bombshell news for Ripple and more generally for the world of cryptocurrencies. VISA, a long-standing digital payments giant already within the crypto ecosystem, has completed the acquisition of CurrencyCloud, news we had previewed this summer and which finally reaches its natural end.

The adoption by now is therefore official Visa, of a system that is based on RippleNet and which will be used by the group for transfers cross border and also for transactions involving the crypto world.

Acquisition of CurrencyCloud, which uses RippleNet, has been completed

Ripple is among the few in gain – here’s why

Anyone who peeked at the prices of the major cryptocurrencies today will have noticed a small correction phase, which was triggered by a bearish session in Asia and also from an opening of the European stock exchanges that was anything but exciting.

Among the few with a positive sign there is Ripple, by virtue of this important agreement, which could easily return above quota $ 1 in case the short trend returns positive.

To push up the prices of $ XRP in fact we find the news of the positive conclusion of the acquisition of CurrencyCloud from VISA, a fact that at least in its initial phase was already known to our readers – and which was confirmed by an official Tweet of the group.

Exciting times await us at CurrencyCloud with Visa’s completed acquisition. We look forward to working together to bring greater transparency and flexibility to businesses that need to move money around the world.

Which comes, rather curiously, to Exactly 1 year from the opening of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, with the cryptocurrency which, however, has largely recovered the damage of one so delicate situation.

What does this agreement mean for Ripple?

It is first and foremost a great recognition of the excellent work done on a technological level, given that one of the most important groups in the world as regards digital payments will refer to its RippleNet.

On the other hand, this will mean a considerable increase in the volumes moved, with bullish pressure on the entire ecosystem. Third, but not least, it is the signal that even large companies, enormous companies, are no longer waiting for the lawsuit against to be terminated SEC to deal, even indirectly, with RippleNet.

Strongly bullish news, which is holding for $ XRP a great backfire also in terms of growth, after a final phase of the 2021 stingy of satisfactions.