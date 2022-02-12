Visco: growth cuts public debt by 150% – Economy

The Italian economy “from the spring with the gradual improvement of the health framework should regain” vigor “after the slowdown in recent months due to infections. This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco to the Parma Forex market according to which GDP growth “would approach 4% on average this year and then slow down in the next two”.

THE PUBLIC DEBT – “The marked recovery of the economy was decisive in stopping the increase in the ratio of public debt to GDP, which by the end of 2021 could have fallen to values ​​close to 150 per cent (from about 156 per cent reached in 2020) “It is a much lower level than expected at the beginning of last year and also according to the official assessments published in the autumn”, affirms Visco, underlining the importance “of growth for the reduction of debt.

THE BANKS – Italian banks have a solid balance sheet overall and credit quality has continued to improve, also benefiting from the support measures “, affirms the governor of the Bank of Italy, according to which, however,” however, cases of fragility remain mainly in banks of small-medium size and with a traditional business model “. Visco stressed that for some banks, the supervision required” to promptly assess every option aimed at preventing deterioration and returning to full sustainability paths “.

AD HOC MEASURES – The governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco welcomes targeted interventions on expensive bills or on individual sectors in difficulty but says no to general “generalized stimulus” measures that would cause tensions on prices and risks “for the balance of accounts public “. Visco explained how “limited interventions of an emergency nature can still find justification, for example to deal with the energy crisis or in cases where infections continue to hinder consumption and production, such as in services related to tourism, catering, leisure” .

THE FUTURE – “We must begin to think about a future to be consolidated and in which we must all participate with optimism with an attempt to build the new which is actually in our hands”, said the governor of the Bank of Italy, recalling how 10 years in his first speech to the association in the Emilian city the picture was of a serious crisis and recession in the country. Now he has said in the face of the pandemic crisis “the Italian economy is better equipped and the banks are not the cause but they have helped”.

