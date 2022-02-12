Visco: “Inflation is a tax, the state compensates. The public debt is good”

The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, spoke at the 28th congress of financial market operators, organized in Parma by Assiom Forex, underlining that another serious crisis (perhaps) is behind us and the future can be viewed with optimism. Although the problems are obviously not lacking. ” The pressures on the final prices of goods and services – he stressed – would be more prolonged than initially estimated, but should be reabsorbed in 2023 ”. From the second half of 2021 There has also been a significant, mostly unexpected, rise in inflation in many countries. On the supply and cost side, the marked increases in the price of energy from fossil sources, the bottlenecks in the production chains, the increase in the costs of international transport mainly contributed to this ”.

Despite the estimates of inflation to 2% in 2023, “the tensions on the energy front have not yet eased. Although the expected reduction in inflation is likely to be confirmed in the coming months, the risks of a disengagement of expectations and the start of a run-up between prices and wages, of which there is also no evidence at the moment, must be carefully monitored “.

Visco also pointed out that the rise in inflation brought about by rising energy costs “it is essentially a tax, probably to a large extent destined to return, the most distorting effects of which can be offset, where possible, by public budgets”. He recalled the interventions launched by the government and those being evaluated against an increase that determines a reduction in the purchasing power of income in the euro area. On the average of 2021 – he explained – the loss related to the deterioration of the terms of trade was contained around 1 per cent; however, it went up during the year, reaching over 2 per cent in the fourth quarter. However, the increase in costs must not turn into a prolonged inflationary spiral “.

The banks, underlines Visco, they played a very important role and “helped to overcome the difficulties” rather than helping to increase them. The governor then emphasized the “non-negative situation of the banking complex” in Italy, while underlining that there are “cases of fragility, mainly in small and medium-sized banks with a traditional business model. For many of these low credit quality is compounded by difficulties in containing costs and in responding to the challenges of technological innovation “.