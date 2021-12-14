Vishal Garg (Better.com) fired 900 people via Zoom: now he has to leave- Corriere.it

The replacement Now the nemesis. Garg himself having to pack boxes, after the employees reacted with statements on social media and a garrison. Officially, the entrepreneur manager stepped aside voluntarily. His job went to Kevin Ryan, the CFO who commented on the mass layoffs, speaking to CNN: something that pisses you off, especially at this time of year. The new organization will allow us to attack the market. Rai News reported it, noting that Better.com had recently received a capital increase of $ 750 million.

The reverse The company has written a new email to employees: Mr. Vishal Garg has taken a step back and take a break from his responsibilities as CEO. We still have a lot of work to do and we hope that all employees will be able to return to focus on our customers and help each other in order to create a great company that we can be proud of. In the meantime, we will address the issues of leadership and corporate culture. According to journalistic sources, Better.com’s stock market debut, expected by December, has been blocked.

The superpower Born in India and moved to New York, Queens, with his family at the age of 7, studies in finance and international affairs, on the curriculum a company founded, listed and bankrupt with the financial crisis of 2009 (MyRichUncle, my uncle rich), Garg the brilliant said he had a superpower, literally: My superpower that I was good at math and good at identifying an opportunity, reported Rai News. This time, obviously, it didn’t work.

