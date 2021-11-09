Vision problems after a crash, Marquez misses GP Valencia – Moto

Marc Marquez will not participate in the Valencia Grand Prix next weekend, nor in the Jerez tests scheduled for 18 and 19 November, due to a vision problem following an accident in training. The former MotoGP world champion had already missed the Algarve GP.

After the Spanish rider – reports his team, Repsol Honda – underwent a medical examination last Tuesday at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​following a fall while practicing off-road, he rested all week at his home in Cervera .

During these rest days “Marc – explains Repsol Honda – continued to feel bad and suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by an ophthalmologist, Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, at the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona “. The control revealed “a new episode of diplopia”, the perception of two images of a single object.

“The examination carried out today on Marc Marquez after the accident – explains Dr. Dalmau – confirmed that the rider is suffering from diplopia and highlighted a paralysis of the fourth right nerve involving the right upper oblique muscle.

A conservative treatment was chosen with periodic updates to follow with the clinical evolution. This fourth right nerve is the one already injured in 2011 “.