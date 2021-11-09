vision problems, Valencia- Corriere.it also skips

More troubles for Marc Marquez who he will also have to renounce the last race of the MotoGP World Championship scheduled in Valencia on November 14th. The last medical examination, carried out on Monday 8 in Barcelona to check his condition after being cautious in training with the enduro bike that had left him with a concussion, found a vision problem. “Diplopia” reads the press release issued by Honda, a doubled perception of an object that is very disabling for a Motogp rider. Marc had suffered from it in the past, in 2011 when he was fighting for the Moto2 title and a fall had caused him the inconvenience that has now re-emerged due to the blow to the head.

In recent days, the Spanish rider had rested after the accident with the off-road bike at the end of October, skipping the Portimao race in Portugal as a precaution. The visit scheduled for Monday should have checked his state of health in view of the last race of 2021, and above all the tests in Jerez the following week, important for the development of the next championship which will start in March 2022. But last week, explains them from his team, «Marc continued to feel bad and suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by an ophthalmologist, dr. Sanchez Dalmau, at the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona ». The inspection revealed the new problem. “The examination – explained Dr. Dalmau – confirmed that the pilot is suffering from diplopia and highlighted a paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right upper oblique muscle”.