Vision-S 02 Sony’s electric SUV is now a reality, as well as a threat to Tesla & co.

Sony officially enters the electric car market. On the occasion of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the most important technology fair in the world, the Japanese electronics multinational showed its new green SUV, a real gauntlet to leading companies in the electric automotive sector, starting with from Tesla by Elon Musk.

But let’s take a step back, exactly two years, when Sony itself presented its own, again at Ces that year Vision-S concept car, specifying later that in any case the same would not have been produced in series, being simply a test bench to develop a series of technologies designed for the automotive sector, and specifically those with autonomous driving. A little surprisingly, therefore, in the past few hours Sony has presented its Vision-S 02, the evolved model of the car shown to the world two years ago.

SONY PRESENTS ITS VISION-S 02 AT CES 2022: HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS

This time, however, it is not a concept car but a car that will most likely be produced in series thanks to the new division “Sony Mobility ” through which it “intends to explore the entry into the electric vehicle market”. It therefore appears evident, as hdmotori.it also writes, how much Sony is doing seriously in terms of self-driving electric cars, consequently production should start soon. He is also collaborating on the project Magna, although it is not clear whether it will be involved in Sony Mobility (which will be officially created in spring 2022).

As for the SUV, it is a car that is based on the sedan presented in 2020 but with larger dimensions, and consequently is able to offer up to seven seats for as many passengers. The powertrain is the same used on the sedan, as a result we will have two electric motors each with a power of 200 kW. The interior of the Vision-S 02 appears in line with today’s standards, so a large panel in which there are the instrumentation, infotainment and front passenger displays. Those who sit in the rear seats, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy two more screens, useful for watching TV or surfing the web while traveling. Also, thanks to the presence of 40 sensors between radar cameras and ultrasounds, advanced assisted driving solutions will be possible. In short, a really interesting project that seems to be turning into reality in the next few months. We’ll see if these rumors are confirmed or not: we just have to start the countdown for next spring.