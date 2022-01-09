Vision-S 02, Sony’s new electric SUV

Sony introduces its new electric SUV, the Vision-S 02: the Japanese giant, on the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show of 2022 in Las Vegas, shows in grand style the prototype of the zero-emission car, based on the EV and cloud platform of Vision-S 01.

It’s been two years now since always in Las Vegas, and always at CES, Sony presented Vision-S for the first time, the prototype of an electric sedan developed, according to the Japanese company, more as a road laboratory for the development of new automotive technologies than as a first step towards the great entry into the world automotive market.

Two years later, the Japanese giant makes a real “u-turn” on this front and is preparing to enter the automotive sector on foot, announcing the birth of the subsidiary Sony Mobility Inc., created with the aim of exploring the possibility of entering the electric vehicle market. The new subsidiary will be active starting next spring, around the time the fiscal year in Japan begins.

CES in Las Vegas: Sony unveils the Vision-S 02

Developing the Vision-S project will not be the only focus of the newborn company: the goal is to deal with other fields, such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Furthermore, Sony Mobility Inc. will take on additional projects already started by the parent company, such as the Aibo robot and the Airpeak drone.

At the CES underway in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2022, where the new Fiat 500e is also a great protagonist, Sony is showing its new electric car to the world: the Vision-S 02 SUV, a completely functional and unprecedented prototype. based on the same EV platform and cloud of Vision-S 01. The car represents an example of what the Japanese manufacturer is able to do on the front of the automotive market.

The new Vision-S 02, just like Sony’s first super-tech concept car, has seven seats and is equipped with image sensors and LIDAR which are used to monitor the entire environment surrounding the car at 360 degrees. This technology makes it possible to have a whole series of level 2+ automatic driving assistance systems on which Sony has already announced to continue working, carrying out tests and checks on European roads, in order to be able to bring them definitively on the market.

Super technology for Sony’s electric SUV

The Japanese brand has developed a remote piloting technology that exploits all the potential of the 5G connectivity, especially the high bandwidth and low latency, for the transmission of video, telematic data and control signals. This technology has already been tested on the road using the Vision-S 01 prototype in collaboration with Vodafone. At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony showed a video of the experiment showing its previous prototype running on a track in Germany piloted remotely by a team in Japan.

The interiors of the electric SUV made by Sony are characterized by a concept of cutting-edge technologies: fully following the style of the Japanese giant, the passenger compartment is a riot of screens and high tech, with an enveloping sound at 360 degrees thanks to technology proprietary 360 Reality Audio. Could not miss a connection with the Playstation 5 which broke all sales records: via the 5G network, it will be possible to connect the console to the onboard entertainment system to play in streaming.