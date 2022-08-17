Visionaries at the service of the health of Puerto Ricans

The challenges for this Hospital Group is to expand the recruitment of more specialists.

Dr. William Ramírez Cacho, director of the Manatí Hospital Group, Mayagüez, Bayamón Medical Center and Puerto Rico Women and Childrens Hospital. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The Dr. William Ramirez Cachodirector of Manatee Hospital Group, Mayaguez, Bayamon Medical Center and Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital, praised the work carried out by the institution and indicated that one of the goals is to offer health professionals more reasons to stay in Puerto Rico for the benefit of patients.

With the aim of offering a better health service, the Hospital Group has expanded its portfolio of services aimed at the health of women and children and since 2009 it presented an offer that has not stopped growing.

“What makes us different from us is that the hospital group developed a service aimed at this population, and that makes the service grow in new professionals and care for Puerto Ricans,” Ramírez said.

Such is the case of services aimed at specialized oncology care for women, “we are the first to offer this service as a hospital group, we were the first to have this interest in growing specialists to attract women and that they feel cared for.”

In addition, the robotic surgery service is included, an excellent professional, such as Dr. López Acevedo, who is a gynecologist oncologist, and has been in Puerto Rico for a year, with successful results for the institution and for the patients.

“I think that is what makes us different, because we have a hospital group that is committed to all aspects such as billing, accounting, administration, advertising, marketing and all the services that are important in health today” ,

Future projects: Visionaries of medicine

The specialist explained that this is not the limit and that the Hospital Group continues to work on medium and long-term projects, which focus on services for Puerto Ricans.

The impact of all these offers focused on the health of women and their infants, with comprehensive services such as the maternal and child unit, which offers ample space and increasingly needs the support of specialists in the field of pediatrics, such as surgeons pediatric, were some of the attributes that Ramírez Cacho celebrated.

Finally, he emphasized the need and the effort they are making to attract health professionals outside of Puerto Rico as one of their long-term goals, in addition to expanding accessibility to patients who require services from the Hospital Group.

“We want doctors inside and outside of Puerto Rico to know that Grupo Hospitalario is their best option to develop and work medicine for the benefit of Puerto Ricans,” he added.