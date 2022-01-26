Visions – The triumph of The bride

Auditel – Rai

It had already debuted in a very good way (5,983,000 viewers and 26.8%), but now it looks like that The bride is becoming a phenomenon with extraordinary results, able to even challenge Doc – In your hands. In fact, the second episode, which aired on Sunday 23 January, saw a significant improvement, considering that it reached 6,568,000 spectators and 28.7%.

Anyway, speaking of Doc – in your hands, still keep flying. The third and fourth episodes, which aired on Thursday 20 January, won 6,709,000 spectators and 30.6%, after which at the debut this season had scored 7,054,000 spectators and 30.4%.

Those who, on the other hand, are definitely in decline (perhaps even for decidedly strong themes), is Do not leave mewhich on Monday 24 January got 3,751,000 spectators and 16.3%, after the previous week it was at 4,312,000 spectators and 19.57%, while on its debut it had won 4,561,000 spectators and 20.3%.

Auditel – Mediaset

Whereas it airs against the battleship Doc – in your handscontinues to fit the series of Harry Potter on Italia 1, which arrived at The prisoner of Azkaban (1.382.000 spectators and 6.6%).

Auditel data source of Rai / Mediaset / La7 / Sky: Davidemaggio.it

Netflix

Let’s start immediately with this week’s viewing totals (in brackets, as always, the results of the previous week):

Total hours Top Ten Film (English): 155,880,000 (155,830,000)

Total hours of Top Ten Film (Non-English): 35,570,000 (41,480,000)

Total hours of Top Ten Film (English and non-English): 191,450,000 (197,310,000)

Total hours of Top Ten TV (English): 346,730,000 (286,090,000)

Total Top Ten TV Hours (Non-English): 222,770,000 (250,440,000)

Total Top Ten TV hours (English and non-English): 569,500,000 (536,530,000)

As we can see, the ‘film’ category is down, a decline solely due to non-English language titles. As for films in English, it is interesting to note that there are three ‘beginnings’ (but only two of ‘original’ films).

Meanwhile, a title like The royal treatment, which wins the first position with 42.4 million hours. Interesting how this decidedly traditional romantic story (he a prince, she a hairdresser in financial difficulty) has obtained almost four times the title much more ‘media’ and discussed in recent days, namely Munich – The Edge of War, only sixth with 11.1M. On the other hand, note the seventh position of After 3 with 8.9M, a film that we (as in many other countries) had skipped the theaters to be released on Amazon Prime Video a few months ago. In short, this passage between platforms is interesting, with very ‘short’ windows.

Second position for Brazen with another 28.5 million (45.3M a week ago), while Don’t Look Up is now third with 17.1M (which had instead obtained 28.3 million in the last ranking). In non-English language films, bad news for 4 halves, which comes out of the world top ten (it is still eighth in Italy) and therefore makes it impossible to know how much it has done in terms of hours seen this week (but certainly, less than the 1.78 million of the tenth classified, Vicky and Her Mystery). However, there is a ‘piece’ of Italy in fifth place, where there is the Egyptian version (which has created so much controversy at home) of Perfect strangerswith 2.6M.

In first position, the Pole is confirmed How I Fell in Love with a Gangster with another 8.6M, while in second position (rising from fifth position) the Indonesian Photocopier with 6.9M. Six debuts followed, including the Indian Shyam Singha Roy, third with 3.5M, and the Turkish My Father’s Violin, fourth with 3.1 million. Note the return to the top ten (ninth with 1.8M), in his tenth week, of the German Blood Red Skywhich tops its all-time chart with 110.5 million hours.

And let’s move on to the series in English, you are doing very well. Notable debut in first place for one of the most acclaimed titles on Netflix, that is Ozark, which arrived at the fourth season (but at the moment only the first part of the new episodes has been released, seven, as happened recently also for the last season of La casa di carta), has won 77 million hours. As often happens, a previous season also returns to the standings, the first, which is in fifth place with 24.4 million hours.

Who is becoming a phenomenon thanks to word of mouth, is instead Archive 81, second with 70.9M and that made a nice improvement over seven days ago when he was seventh with 22.2M. Excellent debut also for one of the most popular Netflix reality shows, Too Hot to Handle, which with the third season conquers 41.1M. Last week’s winner, Stay Close, drops to fourth position, conquering another 26.9M.

We come to the non-English language series, where we find the authentic revelation of these months (with impressive numbers even for popular English series), namely Café with aroma de mujerwhich in its fourth week dominates with another 98.8M and enters the all-time top ten, in sixth position with 301.4M.

They follow The queen of flowsecond with another 24.2M, Rebelde, third with 23.8M e Single’s Inferno, fourth with 19.2M. Note the entry of the third season of Undercover in sixth position with 16.8M, which also brings the first season back to the top ten, eighth with 12M. Still in the top ten, in tenth place in its eighteenth week, Squid gamewith another 11.7M.

Finally, the Italian top ten. Among the films, the third place of a catalog title such as Soldado by Stefano Sollima. As for the series, the total occupation of the podium by the three seasons of Manifest. But it seems to me very interesting to note the tenth position of Blanca, the Lux Vide / Rai series that has done so much good in recent months. It therefore seems evident that there is a part of Netflix subscribers who probably watch what they find on the platform without going beyond its ‘borders’, since Blanca was obviously available for free, not only on linear television, but also on Rai Play and could have been seen for some time at no additional cost.

Netflix data source: Top 10 Netflix

Nielsen

From a superficial analysis, we could say that Being the Ricardos beats Don’t Look Up. Technically, from the Nielsen charts for the most viewed films streaming in the week 20-26 December 2021, it is indeed like this: Aaron Sorkin’s film with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem is third with 604 million minutes, while Adam McKay’s film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are fourth with 521 million minutes.

However, a fundamental element to underline is how the first title was released on December 21st, while the second only on December 24th and therefore only had three days of exploitation within the week under consideration. Furthermore, as reported by theHollywood Reporter, Nielsen is expected to correct Netflix title data on the first two days for a glitch encountered. Probably, when we have the next week’s data, Don’t Look Up will be higher, but in any case it is interesting how an Amazon Prime Video production is able to challenge such an important Netflix movie (it will therefore be a signal that it are Amazon Prime subscribers also using the streaming platform more?). Even more interesting is the fact that both are behind a catalog title like Elf (782 million minutes, he has been getting huge data for weeks), first with 407 million minutes. Or what Encanto both ‘only’ seventh with (but again, it came out on December 24th). In short, next week’s data will be very interesting.

As for the series, the domain of The Witcher, clearly first with 2.734 million minutes, followed on a par by Emily in Paris (Netflix) and Hawkeye (arrived at its last episode on Disney +), both with 938 million minutes. It dates back to seventh Amazon’s wheel of time with 638M. To signal the entry to the eighth place in the top ten ‘Original’ of the series on Dare devil Netflix, despite being from 2015, which many explain with the cameo of the character in the recent hit Spider-Man: No Way Home (confirming that many people go to the cinema and also have subscriptions to streaming services, incredible).

Source: Nielsen

Yellowjackets

There is no doubt that one of the most talked about series in this period was Yellowjackets of Showtime, which sparked considerable online discussions, as also reported by Parrot Analytics.

In terms of ratings, as reported Variety, the audience of listeners has quadrupled during the ten episodes of this season. In the single day of Sunday, January 16, in which the last episode was broadcast, 1.3 million viewers saw it on different platforms, a figure that more than doubled the numbers of the first episode.

Additionally, the series averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across all platforms, a record for a debut Showtime series that hasn’t been seen since. Billionsarrived in 2016. In short, let’s get ready for a second season …

Euphoria

The third episode of Euphoria generated 3.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms, representing the best overall result for the series, a 41% increase from the previous episode’s figures. In addition, the first tip of this second season has reached a total of 10.8 million viewers.

Source: Deadline

Other American plays

Shark Tank is a popular ABC reality show, itself based on a Japanese format (Money Tigers), in which competitors compete for the support of some investors (including Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team ), able to take their business ideas to the next level. There was also an Italian version of the program, which aired for only three episodes in 2015 on Italia 1, which, however, did not break through.

Other numbers do Shark Tank in the United States (and perhaps it also tells us something about the approach to entrepreneurship that they have and we have), where it has reached its thirteenth season. The latest episode won 3.9 million households and a 0.6% share of the 18-49 target, in line with this season’s averages.

Source: TVLine, TvSeriesFinal

On Wednesday nights, great ratings for NBC programs in America Chicago MedChicago Fire and Chicago PD, so much so that these are the three most successful series this year for the network (followed in fourth place by This is Us). A week ago, Med won 7.2M, Fire 7.1M, both with a 0.8% share on the 18-49 target. More staggered Chicago PD, which scored 5.7M and 0.7%

Source: TvLine