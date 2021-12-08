Visit for Naples | the Federal Prosecutor’s Office arrives in Castel Volturno
These days, one might say, no one can be said to be totally safe or, at least, no one can escape the controls.
Naples Training Center Also at the SSC Sports Center Naples Konami Training Center, in fact, is he arrivesta la Power of attorney Federal. This morning, in fact, the checks lasted at least a couple of hours, until, around 13, the agents left Castel Volturno. For the moment no certain news is filtering out, even if it is presumable that the reason for the “Visit”Are the various investigations that are taking place in recent days, in particular with regard to the case of capital gains that emerged around Juventus.
