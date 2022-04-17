Visiting Mexico, Luis Miguel’s daughter dedicates a post to someone very special

michelle halls She is one of the most influential models in the world, which is why she spends much of her time in New York, dedicating herself to her profession. However, on her visits to Mexico, she shares time with a very special person: her great-grandmother. Silvia Pinal.

On the occasion of Holy Week, and in combination with some professional commitments, the model, daughter of Luis Miguelarrived in his native country and took advantage of his stay to visit his great-grandmother, one of the most recognized women in Mexico.

This is how the young woman portrayed it on her social networks, where she shared a very tender photograph with Silvia Pinalin one of the afternoons shared with his family, whom he misses a lot while developing his career abroad.

In the image, the model looks at and hugs Mrs. Silvia with a love that goes beyond the screen, and accompanied the postcard with a message: “The best of the day.” But Michelle not only boasted to his great-grandmother, but also to his grandmother Sylvia Pasquelto his mother Stephanie Chambers and his sister Camila Valerowith whom he shared good times, and whom he defines as the best of his life.

On each occasion that is presented to her, the young woman takes the opportunity to show off her family and the great love they have for each other. Proof of this is the featured stories section, where she has a space dedicated exclusively to sharing family moments and showing her love and pride for her family members, as well as photos from the past that the model treasures.

Michelle He also made use of his networks to share, on his arrival in Mexico, the photo session he did for the firm chanell. During the day, she showed from the moment of the previous makeup, to the different outfits selected for the campaign.

One of the most outstanding and characteristic outfits of chanell with which the model posed was a black and white checkered mini dress, with closed shoes and a matching bag.

Although the daughter of the “Sun of Mexico” did not reveal how many days she will be in the country, since her agenda is full of commitments, Mexicans hope that she will continue to share the flashes of her stay and family time, sealing each meeting with photographs and videos